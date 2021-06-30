» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Qu...

Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilt on display at Prairie State Park July 9 and July 10

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 30, 2021 – Prairie State Park invites the public to stop by and view the Missouri State Parks Commemorative Bicentennial Quilt from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10. Two quilts, created by Missouri State Parks staff and volunteers, tell a visual story of Missouri for its bicentennial commemoration. The quilts will be on display at the Regal Tallgrass Prairie Nature Center.

This is one of many events Missouri State Parks is hosting to commemorate the state's bicentennial. To see a complete list of bicentennial-related events and learn more about the commemoration, visit mostateparks.com/bicentennial.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 N.W. 150th Lane, in Mindenmines. For more information about the display or quilt, contact Prairie State Park at 417-843-6711.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

