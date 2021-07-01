Sekonic L-398A STUDIO DELUXE III 70th Anniversary Edition
Sekonic Corporation is proud to announce the special limited edition of L-398A Studio Deluxe III to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
The studio deluxe series became symbolic of the Sekonic brand. Today, the L-398A Studio Deluxe III continues to be a favorite of traditional photographers, educators, and seasoned cinematographers.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sekonic Corporation, the leader in design and engineering of Professional Photographic Light Meters and color meters, is proud to announce the special limited edition of L-398A Studio Deluxe III to celebrate its 70th anniversary.
— Kenji Sawai, Director and COO of Sekonic
“From our humble beginnings, when the first Sekonic light meter was created in 1949 and two years later when the company was established as “Seiko Electronic Co. Ltd” on June 1st, 1951, we never lost sight of our design and engineering passion,” said Kenji Sawai, Director and COO of Sekonic. “Over the years, the studio deluxe series became symbolic of the Sekonic brand. Today, the L-398A Studio Deluxe III continues to be a favorite of traditional photographers, educators, and seasoned cinematographers.”
L-398A STUDIO DELUXE III 70th Anniversary Edition is in burgundy with rose gold.
The L-398A pays homage to the original Norwood Director and its self-powered timeless design. The 70tn Anniversary Edition comes with display box, special leather case and strap.
This anniversary edition is limited to 700 units worldwide. It will be available starting October 2021. Please visit 70th.sekonic.com for Sekonic 70 years history and L-398A STUDIO DELUXE III 70th Anniversary Edition.
About Sekonic
For 70 years, Sekonic Corporation, Tokyo, Japan has designed and manufactured the most innovative and sophisticated light measuring instruments in the photographic and Cine/Video industry. From our first meter in 1951 to our most recent release of the C-800 spectrometer, Sekonic has been on space shuttle missions and in studios around the world helping to create amazing images. Our commitment to meet and exceed the demands of the professional and their expectations continues with vigorous passion today. Visit us at sekonic.com.
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
