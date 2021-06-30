SellerApp Unveils New Product Opportunity Reports for E-commerce Brands
SellerApp, the e-commerce analytics provider, rolled out the reporting solutions for brands and sellers to find potential business opportunities on Amazon.
Understanding customer interests precisely is key to business growth, SellerApp's Business reports help our customers and e-commerce sellers address the growing customer demands. ”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SellerApp, the e-commerce analytics provider, rolled out the best-in-class reporting solutions for brands and sellers to help them find potential business opportunities on Amazon. One of the biggest challenges that B2B sellers face is that they don’t have enough data to understand their customer interests by estimating the product demand. SellerApp’s Business Product Opportunity (BPO) reports offer insights into product and category demand to help them understand what B2B buyers are likely to buy on Amazon.
— Brij Purohit
Personalization and choice are the most common challenges faced by B2B brands today. Besides, the pandemic highlighted the need to have integrated and seamless access to such information on the marketplaces, which offer insight into customer interests. Furthermore, B2B buyers are increasingly opting for online procurement to boost their profitability and efficiency. This gives a tremendous opportunity for e-commerce sellers to expand their customer base and take their businesses beyond borders.
“Understanding customer interests will remain the top priority for brands. They are also aware that investing in effective data solutions is the key to their business growth,” said Brij Purohit, Co-Founder of SellerApp. “That is precisely why we launched Amazon Business reports ― to help our customers and e-commerce sellers address the growing customer demands and increase their sales on Amazon.”
SellerApp’s BPO reports are a game-changer for brands and sellers who want to expand their business internationally and reach millions of new customers online. Brands that take time to understand the category or product demand, and who are also fulfilling a high volume of orders should opt for these reports.
Along with the Business reports, the company also offers growth strategies and cutting-edge tools for e-commerce sellers to scale their Amazon Advertising, Product Research, and SEO efforts.
To learn more about how to leverage the Business Opportunity Reports, visit https://www.sellerapp.com/amazon-business-product-opportunities.html
About SellerApp
SellerApp is a leading e-commerce analytics provider that helps brands, agencies, and sellers to grow their business with actionable insights and recommendations. Powered by modern machine learning technology, SellerApp enables enterprises to scale Amazon advertising, listing, and sales optimization efforts and helps in achieving optimal outcomes. Trusted by hundreds of the top-most international brands and 17000+ Amazon sellers, SellerApp strives to provide excellent customer service and delight.
