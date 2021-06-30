Step Forward HEAP Summer Crisis Program to Begin July 1

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step Forward’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program is set to begin July 1 and end September 30. The Summer Cooling Program helps income-eligible Cuyahoga County residents with payment of an electric bill or the purchase of a fan/air conditioning unit to help ease the burden caused by summer heat.

The Summer Cooling Program provides a benefit once per cooling season to residents who are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, have a household member age 60 or older, a household member that can provide physician documentation that air conditioning is needed for the member's health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning.

For the second year, the Summer Crisis Program has been extended by one month, giving residents an additional 30 days to apply.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment. For appointment scheduling call (216) 350-8008 or visit https://stepforward.itfrontdesk.com. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Scheduled customers must have all necessary paperwork in hand to receive assistance at the time of appointment.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of most recent energy bills; utility bills (gas and/or electric), regardless of account status.

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Birth Dates and Social Security Numbers for all household members.

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

To find a list of required documentation, or to learn more about Step Forward's energy assistance programs, please visit https://www.stepforwardtoday.org/energy-assistance-programs.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, call (216) 350-8008. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Step Forward helps people find hope, believe in their future and take steps to make it a reality. As the State’s designated anti-poverty agency for Cuyahoga County, Step Forward is tasked and trusted to lead the fight on the ground against poverty in our community. The nonprofit organization helps low-income individuals and families address immediate needs and build long-term skills to transform their lives through early childhood education programs, adult skills training and other support. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three), Head Start (three-five years of age); personal development programs to enhance life skills, manage anger or get on track with personal goals; career planning and job training to enable people to learn or enhance skills, earn certifications or improve readiness to pursue and win better job opportunities. Step Forward also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit stepforwardtoday.org.