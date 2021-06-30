Orlando Ballet Hosts Dancer Auditions
Orlando Ballet Holds Auditions for Experienced DancersORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact Sara Brady
407-408-4000
sbrady@sarabradypr.com
ORLANDO BALLET ANNOUNCES LIVE AUDITIONS FOR EXPERIENCED DANCERS
Company is adding new talent as it readies for another bold season
ORLANDO, FL. – Wednesday, June 30, 2021 – Orlando Ballet will host a live audition next month for experienced company dancers as they prepare for the 2021-2021 performance season. Auditions will be held at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Registration will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Orlando Ballet believes it is the only professional ballet company to perform a complete season during 2020-21, and is seeking experienced, company-level dancers. Orlando Ballet will also accept video and remote auditions from experienced professional dancers who cannot attend the audition in person.
“This past season clearly proved that Orlando Ballet is committed to building very strong and respected professional organization and we are planning for more dynamic and ambitious productions next season,” said Executive Director Cheryl Collins. “With Covid-19 squarely behind us and the strong support of our community, we are now focusing on providing competitive wages and benefits to our dancers.”
Orlando Ballet has open positions for both male and female dancers. Those auditioning must be 18 years or older and there is no fee to audition. Dancers are expected to bring a professional resume, a photo of them in 1st arabesque as well as a professional headshot, and they should be prepared to leave additional information if it is requested. Women are expected to wear pointe shoes.
“We have just completed one of our greatest and most dynamic seasons ever,” said Artistic Director Robert Hill, “we are in a well-positioned financially and now able to build our bench of talent. There is no better time to dance with Orlando Ballet.”
Choreographer-in-Residence Jorden Morris, whose production of “The Great Gatsby Ballet” will be performed in the upcoming season, shared his enthusiasm. “The success of any major ballet performance, especially one as vibrant as Gatsby, greatly relies on the dancers’ skills and spirit. Orlando Ballet is known its company’s high energy and talent which is why I enjoy working with this organization and its dancers.”
ORLANDO BALLET 2021-2022 SEASON:
The Jungle Book, October 7-10, 2021, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
The Nutcracker, December 3-5 & December 16-19, 2021, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Giselle, February 3-6 & February 10-13, 2022, Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre
Premiere Collection, March 17-20 & 24-27, 2022, Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre
Great Gatsby, April 28-May 1, 2022, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
About Orlando Ballet:
Founded in 1974, Orlando Ballet is Central Florida’s only fully residential professional ballet company. Under the helm of Artistic Director Robert Hill, Orlando Ballet produces year-round main stage productions at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre, featuring timeless masterpieces and innovative contemporary world premieres, achieving the highest level of professionalism and artistic excellence. Orlando Ballet promotes dance education through community enrichment programs, performance lecture demonstrations, the renowned Orlando Ballet School, and Orlando Ballet II, a second pre-professional company to train and support dancers as they approach the start of their dance careers. For information about Orlando Ballet, please visit our website at Orlandoballet.org.
###
Sara Brady
Sara Brady Public Relations
+1 4074084000
email us here