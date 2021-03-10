SpaceKids Global and Girl Scouts Announce "Making Space For Girls" Winners
This is the winning patch design from the Making Space For Girls challenge hosted by SpaceKids Global
SpaceKids Global, the Florida-based, non-profit established to use space exploration to engage children in STEAM learning, announces 12 winners of its inaugural “Making Space For Girls Challenge,” a science competition conducted in collaboration with Girl Scouts Citrus Council in Central Florida. All winning science-oriented submissions will be included on the SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station scheduled for later this year, said Sharon Hagle, founder and CEO of SpaceKids Global.
Girls of all ages, including two, five-year-old members of a Los Angeles Daisy chapter and who won for their “Making Space for Girls” patch designs, participated in this first-ever challenge. The competition, which launched last August, attracted nearly 700 entries from across the country, as well as entries from Japan and Germany. Girls from 95 of the Girls Scouts’ 111 councils participated in the challenge’s three designated categories - science experiment, essays and art.
“Dare I say that from the moment we announced this event, it took off like a rocket,” said Hagle, who noted that collaborating with Girl Scouts Citrus Council in Central Florida was a wonderfully effective way to reach girls around the globe. Hagle, who with her husband, is a future astronaut scheduled for the Virgin Galactic space flights, found a kindred spirit with Maryann Barry, CEO of the Citrus Council of Girl Scouts. Since childhood, Barry has had a deep love of space exploration and is also a confirmed future astronaut with
Virgin Galactic. Barry immediately embraced the project when Hagle proposed it. Additional support for the challenge came from sponsors ProXops and ISS National Laboratory.
“The reaction to this competition is validation that girls really are interested in and excel in science,” Barry said. “We are overwhelmed with the response and the sophistication of the entries and especially the opportunity this project has created for young girls. It is what girl scouting is all about,” She added that being based in Orlando, the space industry is essentially in her council’s back yard. “This has been a remarkable learning opportunity, also one that empowers young girls to authentically realize they can do anything.”
The winners were notified in a Zoom call on Saturday, March 7. The entries were reviewed and chosen by several panels of judges all of whom originate from the space industry. All winners will receive written notification, a certificate as well as a mission patch.
Hagle said that she was not surprised by the response and noted that NASA’s recent success with its Perseverance Rover mars landing mission included a number of high-profile women in leadership roles.
ABOUT SPACEKIDS GLOBAL
SpaceKids Global’s mission is to inspire young minds through the exploration of space travel with a focus on elementary students in STEAM+ Education; Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics+ Environment and the empowerment of young girls.
ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF CITRUS COUNCIL
Girl Scouts of Citrus is the premier leadership organization for girls, serving nearly 11,000 girls and 7,000 adults in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia Counties. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, visit www.citrus-gs.org
