Introducing Calibrite Photo Solutions Powered by X-Rite
X-Rite partners with Calibrite to serve the global photo, video and content creation markets.
Today, X-Rite Incorporated and Calibrite announce their partnership to transition the X-Rite photo and video portfolio to Calibrite, a newly formed company dedicated to servicing the color management needs of the photo, video, and content creation markets. Calibrite will collaborate with X-Rite on product development and take direct global control of the packaging, distribution, and marketing of X-Rite photo solutions. The new Calibrite suite of products will be powered by X-Rite technology.
— Jan Lederman, Co-President of Calibrite
For decades, X-Rite led the market for color management products in the photo and video industries and developed a range of award-winning products, including color targets and calibration devices. As part of a strategic change, X-Rite decided the photo and video market would be best served through a dedicated partner solely focused on the unique needs of photographers and filmmakers.
Calibrite was formed by a group of passionate investors who worked with X-Rite in the photo and video markets for more than 20 years. Calibrite will continue to provide industry-leading solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who demand the very best tools for working with color. The Calibrite team is committed to building upon X-Rite’s products and legacy while adding a heightened level of education, inspiration, and customer support.
Powered by X-Rite
Under the agreement, Calibrite will license core technologies from X-Rite. X-Rite will manufacture the devices for monitor and printer calibration and provide color materials from the Munsell Lab for ColorChecker targets. This is intended to ensure Calibrite customers will receive the same level of quality and innovation X-Rite photo customers have enjoyed for decades.
Innovation by Calibrite
The team at Calibrite remains dedicated to an extensive research and development program that will result in upgrades and new products covering monitor, printer, camera, scanner, and projector calibration. Calibrite will collaborate with X-Rite color scientists to develop solutions that evolve with the speed of technology.
Calibrite ColorChecker Name
All of Calibrite’s products should look familiar. X-Rite i1Display and i1Studio devices and the full range of ColorChecker targets will now be rebranded under the Calibrite ColorChecker name.
Calibrite Global Distribution
X-Rite’s distributors, MAC Group in North America and LUMESCA Group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, are appointed by Calibrite as exclusive Calibrite distributors in those territories. There is a seamless transition for their customers to the new Calibrite product range. Calibrite has agreements with other X-Rite photo and video distributors in the Asia-Pacific region and is actively seeking new partnerships for territories that are not currently covered.
Support for Current X-Rite Customers
Calibrite is providing global support for all existing X-Rite photo and video customers and honoring warranties for products previously sold by X-Rite. Customer support is provided via a dedicated support portal on www.calibrite.com with technical specialists responding to support requests by email or phone. Calibrite maintains access to X-Rite’s massive library of customer support documents.
"X-Rite is delighted to be able to engage with our long-term partners to transition our photo and video business. The Calibrite leadership team has extensive knowledge and experience, as well as the passion to support our customers globally. This partnership fits into our strategic goal to grow our display business through key industry partners and also provides a platform to continue to offer globally-recognized ColorChecker targets."
– Jan Keller, VP Global OEM Sales, X-Rite
"We are enthusiastic about our partnership with X-Rite to continue market development for color management products supporting photographers and filmmakers around the world. We are pleased to confirm that our distribution network includes current key X-Rite partners and are looking forward to a seamless transition to our new product range."
– Jan Lederman, Co-President of Calibrite
"X-Rite’s expertise is world-leading and knowing that future ColorChecker products will be based on core X-Rite technologies licensed to Calibrite gives us confidence that our customers will continue to have state-of-the-art products. We are excited to focus our Calibrite R&D team on developing the next generation of color management software and look forward to offering both existing X-Rite users and new Calibrite customers significant updates in the coming months."
– Geoffrey Clements, Co-President of Calibrite
About Calibrite
Calibrite is dedicated to providing the very best color solutions for photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color critical creative workflow. For more information, visit calibrite.com.
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Mich., with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, display, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For more information, visit: xrite.com.
