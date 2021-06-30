OUR MAYBERRY ANNOUNCES ECOMMERCE SYNC MY STORE™

Cause-Driven Ecommerce Startup Empowers Online Businesses to Quickly Copy Their Ecommerce Site Into Nonprofit Marketplaces

It enables them to create from one store what amounts to a chain of stores, represented in multiple shopping malls. ” — Shawn Tacey, CEO

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry continues to push the envelope on transforming charitable fundraising through cause-driven ecommerce by launching its latest innovation, Sync My Store™. Businesses use Sync My Store to create an instant clone of their existing online store and publish the cloned store in multiple nonprofit marketplaces on the Our Mayberry platform, where their products and services are promoted to millions of nonprofit supporters.

Sync My Store will initially support the nearly 6 million online stores using the popular WooCommerce plugin for the WordPress website platform. Future editions will support millions of additional businesses who use Shopify, Squarespace, and Salesforce B2C to sell online.

Our Mayberry connects businesses and nonprofits to create mutually beneficial online marketplaces where consumer purchases can be online or onsite from any type of business, including restaurants and hardware stores, as well as doctors, lawyers, and interior designers. It's the only cause-based platform that is so flexible and inclusive. Business sell their products or services to the marketplace, and agree to make a contribution from each sale to the sponsor nonprofit.

“Millions of business owners have made huge investments of time and money in creating the best possible online store,” said Our Mayberry CEO Shawn Tacey. “With the Sync My Store™ technology from Our Mayberry they can leverage that time and expense and present the exact same online shopping experience in multiple marketplaces that nonprofits have built on Our Mayberry. It enables them to create from one store what amounts to a chain of stores, represented in multiple shopping malls. And even better, each of these nonprofit marketplaces are also accessible directly through each nonprofit’s own website, which creates even more market exposure for businesses to belief-driven buyers,” Tacey added.

Our Mayberry operates in 7 states, and is generating growing interest from national nonprofits like Rotary. Our Mayberry is a driving force to help small businesses across the country (and soon, globally) expand their consumer base by tapping into the dedicated audiences of their nonprofit partners, while providing a new and sustainable source of funds for nonprofits.

