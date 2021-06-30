Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,735 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Appoints New District Attorney for Gaston County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Travis Page to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 38, serving Gaston County. He will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Locke Bell who is retiring at the end of this month.

“Travis is an experienced attorney with comprehensive knowledge of the workings of the criminal justice system and how to keep making it better,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m confident that he will provide steady leadership for the Gaston County community.”

Travis Page is a Partner at Arthurs & Foltz, LLP. Previously, he was an Adjunct Professor at Cleveland Community College and an Assistant District Attorney for Gaston and Wake counties. He earned his Bachelor of Science at Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Appoints New District Attorney for Gaston County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.