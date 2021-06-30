Governor Cooper Appoints New District Attorney for Gaston County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Travis Page to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 38, serving Gaston County. He will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Locke Bell who is retiring at the end of this month.

“Travis is an experienced attorney with comprehensive knowledge of the workings of the criminal justice system and how to keep making it better,” said Gov. Cooper. “I’m confident that he will provide steady leadership for the Gaston County community.”

Travis Page is a Partner at Arthurs & Foltz, LLP. Previously, he was an Adjunct Professor at Cleveland Community College and an Assistant District Attorney for Gaston and Wake counties. He earned his Bachelor of Science at Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.

