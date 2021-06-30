Femtech Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 75.74 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global femtech market size to reach around USD 75.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 13.32% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global femtech market report.

The femtech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13.32% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global femetch market is likely to have a steady growth rate and is anticipated to witness incremental and absolute growth of around USD 40 billion and approximately 112% respectively, during the forecast period.

2. The device segment accounted for the highest share and the software segment is likely to grow with a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period.

3. The menstrual health segment accounted for the largest share and the fertility segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

4. The treatment segment accounted for the highest share and the general wellness segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period.

5. North America dominated with the highest share while APAC is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, indication, application, end-user, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 40 vendors are profiled in this report

Femtech Market – Segmentation

• The demand for smart medical devices with more comfort and reduced side effects is gaining traction in female-focused health products. Femtech investors, fitness wearable manufacturers, and health advocates should focus on creating solutions for the entire spectrum of women.

• Femtech assists women through pre-pregnancy, pregnancy to the post-pregnancy stage. Latest technology solutions can help with newborn baby health monitoring and nursing care. Many startups are creating innovative digital technologies incorporated into the femtech products, thereby driving the market's growth.

• Technological advancements can keep women informed about their health issues and be managed efficiently. Diagnostic and screening services are mostly performed by using medical devices specific for diagnosing female health conditions. Endodiag, a French medical technology company that allows early diagnosis of endometriosis, and iSono Health developed a screening device for breast cancer.

• Segmentation by Product Type

• Device

• Software

• Segmentation by Indication

• Maternal Health

• Fertility

• Menstruation

• Sexual Wellness

• Others

• Segmentation by Application

• Treatment

• Diagnosis

• General Wellness

• Segmentation by End-user

• Hospitals & Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers

• Fertility Clinics

• Direct to Consumer

Femtech Market – Dynamics

In recent years, various technological advancements have paved the way for balancing gender inequalities. This, in turn, has led to the introduction of several female-centric health products that is utilizing technology to support women’s health and overall wellness. As sensor technology continues to advance and materials are becoming increasingly sophisticated, they can be used in a range of wearables that can particularly aid in pregnancy and family planning. Likewise, various tools are being developed as a part of growing collaboration in the femtech industry. Areas that are currently covered in the industry include menstruation, pregnancy, fertility, sex, and reproduction. Femtech is completely dependent on digital technology. Tools available in the industry include wearable medical devices, internet-connected medical devices, and mobile applications.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growing Interest of Venture Capitalists

• Inclusive Care for Queer Communities through Femtech

• Increasing Demand for Digital Health Solutions

• Large Growth Potential in Femtech Services

Femtech Market – Geography

North America accounted for the largest share in the global femtech market due to increase in female-specific chronic and infectious diseases that potentially raised the need for better diagnosis and treatment solutions developed by leveraging digital technologies. Development contributions by women and growing female health education is influencing the development of technologically innovative solutions. In addition, favorable policies that promote the health and well-being of women is enhancing the development of digital heath solutions in North America. During the forecast period, the US and Canada are the major countries that will contribute to the steady growth of the femtech market in North America.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

Major Vendors

• ALYK

• Aspivix

• Athena Feminine Technologies

• Ava Science

• Biowink GmbH

• Bloomer Tech

• Bloomlife

• Bonzun IVF

• Calla Lily Personal Care

• Cocorointim SL

• Cirqle Biomedical

• Daye

• Elvie

• Emjoy

• FemCy

• Fizimed

• Flo Health

• Freda

• Glow

• Grace Health

• HeraMED

• Inne

• iSono Health

• Joylux

• Juno Bio

• Kasha

• LactApp

• Minerva Surgical

• Moody Month

• Natural Cycles

• Nurx

• NUVO

• NVision Medical

• Peanut

• Tempdrop

• Thinx

• Totohealth

• Univfy

• Willow

• WOOM

