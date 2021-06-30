US-141 project near Crystal Falls starts July 6
COUNTY: Iron
HIGHWAY: US-141
CLOSEST TOWN: Crystal Falls
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Early September 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $1.2 million to resurface nearly 16 miles of US-141 from the intersection with US-2 in Crystal Falls and continuing north to Basilio Road in Iron County. The project includes a scrub seal, single chip seal, fog seal, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings.
The project map is available on Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-141 using traffic shifts and single-lane closures using traffic regulators.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.