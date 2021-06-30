Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-141 project near Crystal Falls starts July 6

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

COUNTY: Iron

HIGHWAY: US-141

CLOSEST TOWN: Crystal Falls

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Early September 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $1.2 million to resurface nearly 16 miles of US-141 from the intersection with US-2 in Crystal Falls and continuing north to Basilio Road in Iron County. The project includes a scrub seal, single chip seal, fog seal, aggregate shoulders, and pavement markings.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained on US-141 using traffic shifts and single-lane closures using traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.  

