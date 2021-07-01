CoreRx Adds Investment to Expand Oral Dosage Form Capabilities
Investment Will Enhance Development, Scale-up, and Tech Transfer Capabilities Across its US SitesCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreRx, Inc. announced today that it is adding investment in formulation development and manufacturing equipment in both its Clearwater, Florida and San Rafael, California facilities.
Following on from the recently announced acquisition of Nucleo Life Sciences, this investment will harmonize equipment across both sites to enable the seamless transfer of technology for projects as they scale up from the San Rafael site to the Clearwater site. The investment includes increased dry granulation and spray-dried dispersion (SDD) capabilities.
CoreRx Chief Scientific Officer Mark Menning stated, “This investment allows us to continue to serve our customers with state-of-the-art equipment, including from well-known industry suppliers such as Gerteis, ProCepT, and GEA Group*. This investment furthers the integration of our operations and approach to product and process development from both of our facilities. The ultimate benefit is that these additions will streamline the path from early phase clinical development to commercial manufacturing for our clients.”
The company expects the equipment to be in place and validated by Q4 2021.
*Gerteis Maschinen and Processengineering AG (Jona, Switzerland), ProCepT, NV (Zele, Belgium) and GEA Group (Düsseldorf, Germany)
About CoreRx:
CoreRx is a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical and commercial manufacturing needs, offering state of the art facilities to support customers supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms.
