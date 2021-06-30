St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, DLS
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Road, Cold Hill Road
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / DLS
ACCUSED: Matthew Laplant
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Troopers St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of an intersection with the operator leaning over the steering wheel. The operator later identified as Matthew Laplant (DOB: 08/19/1986), refused to give his name or date of birth. During investigation of the stop, Laplant left the scene without identifying himself, and operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. Laplant was located on 06/29/2021, and was found to have 2 active warrants out of Caledonia County. Laplant was cited to appear at Caledonia Criminal Court Division on 08/23/2021 at approximately 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.