St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, DLS

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Gabriel Schrauf                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 @ 0300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Wheelock Road, Cold Hill Road

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / DLS

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Laplant                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Troopers St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of an intersection with the operator leaning over the steering wheel. The operator later identified as Matthew Laplant (DOB: 08/19/1986), refused to give his name or date of birth. During investigation of the stop, Laplant left the scene without identifying himself, and operated his vehicle in a negligent manner. Laplant was located on 06/29/2021, and was found to have 2 active warrants out of Caledonia County. Laplant was cited to appear at Caledonia Criminal Court Division on 08/23/2021 at approximately 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/2021 at 0800 hours      

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, DLS

