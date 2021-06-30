Finlyte Announces New Partners to Strengthen Delivery of Turnkey NetSuite ERP Solutions

Finlyte Logo with Tagline Austen Wise, Dylan McCracken, and Aimee Greek join the Finlyte Partner team.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finlyte Partners (“Finlyte”) announces the addition of three new partners to the firm. The addition of these accomplished professionals strengthens the firm’s ability to deliver turnkey Oracle NetSuite ERP solutions to growing businesses.

The new partners include Austen Wise (Director of Sales), Dylan McCracken (Director of Product Development), and Aimee Greek (Director of Client Services). Aimee has been with Finlyte since November 2019 and she is taking the next step as a partner in the firm. We are welcoming both Austen and Dylan as new partners and new hires in their roles supporting the development of NetSuite ERP solutions for clients.

As the Oracle NetSuite 2020 Partner of the Year in the General Business vertical, Finlyte is uniquely positioned to deliver financial clarity, strong oversight, and operational efficiency

for start-ups, emerging growth, and established companies by leveraging the power of the best-in-class NetSuite ERP platform.

- Austen Wise is joining the firm from NetSuite. Austen served as an Account Executive and Business Development Representative for NetSuite prior to joining Finlyte. In his new role, Austen will be responsible for developing and building the sales division, overseeing new client engagement to turn into long-lasting relationships, and fostering relationships with partners to expand reach.

Austen will also be responsible for aiding in the development of new products to best serve clients and supporting each client on the path to achieving their business goals. Educationally, Austen graduated from the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business with a BBA in Finance.

- Dylan McCracken is also joining the firm from NetSuite, where he served as a solution consultant working with C-Suite decision-makers and key players engaging with the NetSuite ERP platform. In his new role with Finlyte, Dylan will be focused on providing transformational accounting, finance, and business process improvements through NetSuite. Having spent time building businesses as an entrepreneur and leading solution consulting at NetSuite, Dylan brings a combination of real-world experience, NetSuite know-how, and a personal understanding of knowing what business leaders need as they grow their company.

Dylan will also be responsible for researching and developing improvements to NetSuite that will enable Finlyte customers to be more strategic, automated, and ready for growth. Educationally, Dylan graduated from the University of Texas McComb’s School of Business with an MBA in Business Administration and Management.

- Aimee Greek has been elevated to a partner to capture the firm’s commitment to 100% client success working with Finlyte and migrating to the NetSuite ERP platform. Aimee focuses on developing a deep understanding of each client’s needs to help them achieve their goals utilizing NetSuite ERP. Aimee leads efforts in all product delivery, cultivates client relationships, resolves client issues, coordinates operations, provides strategic direction, and manages resources to support implementation.

Aimee is focused on communicating with each client to ensure that the right resources are assigned to their implementation project in order to meet project goals. Aimee leverages her deep knowledge and experience in accounting and business through prior industry experience as a controller, chief accountant, and general manager to support each client on their implementation journey.

- The three new partners will be instrumental in supporting the roll-out of a new service offering for healthcare organizations. Finlyte has deep ties to the healthcare industry throughout the United States, and the firm will soon be announcing a new turnkey solution specifically for the healthcare market.

- Find out more about Finlyte at https://finlyte.com/ and on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/finlyte/.

ABOUT FINLYTE: Founded in 2017 and located in Austin, Texas, Finlyte is a business solutions provider focused on enhancing financial visibility and central office efficiency for growing clients. Finlyte is primarily driven by implementing Oracle NetSuite, a best-in-class and cloud-based ERP solution. Finlyte follows this focus with Business Process Outsourcing of corporate accounting services -- delivered by seasoned Finlyte accountants on both a short term and a long term basis -- for our NetSuite clients. Finlyte supports 120+ shared clients with NetSuite in industries that include healthcare, manufacturing, software, professional services, multi-channel retail, wholesale & distribution, and more. In 2020, Finlyte was named the Oracle NetSuite 2020 Partner of the Year for the General Business vertical. Working together with NetSuite, Finlyte provides a personalized and future-proof combination of technology and services supporting companies throughout the U.S.