A Time to Rise: Ashley Stephenson Releases the Guided Journal for Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time
Accompanying Her Hit Book, Ashley Stephenson is Helping Others Discover and Rediscover Their PathNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardships are inevitable. Everyone who is born into this world will face challenging times, feelings of defeat, worry, and everything in between. On the other hand, hardships produce resilience which empowers us to discover our true path and destiny. Nationally recognized author Ashley Stephenson is proud to announce the guided journal to supplement her recent book Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time, available at any major book retailer and on BeResilientBook.com.
The innovative self-development book dives into the powerful trait of resilience and its role in our lives. Straightforward, concise, and easy-to-digest, Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time provides a simple roadmap to help others deal with life's inevitable challenges and not only survive but thrive.
“Using your resilience threshold means to become comfortable with the uncomfortable. To evolve, you must know that discomfort is a sign of growth.” - Ashley Stephenson, Author
In the new guided journal, Ashley helps break down the topic of resilience into actionable items that readers can apply to their everyday lives, providing a gentle push to help readers develop or strengthen their resiliency skills to better equip them for the road ahead.
“This book beautifully defines the mindset of resilience-the powerful idea that our ideas can actually make us grow. Like a kintsugi life, the Japanese art of underlining the cracks of a broken object with gold, you too can heal your scars with gold with Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time.” - Céline Santini, Author of Kintsugi: Finding Strength in Imperfection
Through proof of concept, dedication to growth, and unwavering commitment to empowering others through personal development; Ashley Stephenson’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time.
To learn more about the Ashley Stephenson or Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time, please visit: BeResilientBook.com
About Ashley M. Stephenson
Ashley M. Stephenson is an author, legal professional, and personal development specialist based in New York City. Over a decade of experience in the legal profession, Ashley’s unique perspective has allowed her to help others with grace and empathy on a path to discovering their own path and destiny. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post and several legal industry magazines. Her passion for all she does has landed her speaking events at community colleges as well as societal groups in various cities. In January 2021, Ashley released her hit book Rise Up: Be Resilient Like You're Running Out of Time, an easy-to-digest on developing and strengthening one's resilience which went on to see great success.
