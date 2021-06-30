Top 5 UK iTunes Singer Songwriter Sarantos Releases New Single "EyeBANGing" On July 1st

"EyeBANGing" Drops On July 1st

Sarantos

"EyeBANGing" is a pop dance offering that follows the international iTunes hit "I Never Catch The Train"

The message is to be respectful, courteous and tactful”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the success of his single, "I Never Catch The Train," Sarantos follows up with his witty, satirical single, "EyeBANGing." This uptempo track builds tension with the listener as it introduces the theme of a leering individual and the reactions which follow. As the main melodies are introduced, Sarantos showcases his dynamic instrumentation with his synth usage, effect choices spanning across the stereo field, and syncopated drum rhythms. Presented in a flippant manner, the subject is able to encapsulate the friction ogling at others causes, even when it is meant in a harmless manner.

When asked to comment on this theme, Sarantos mused, “Beauty is often in the eye of the beholder but when beauty takes your breath away, we might not notice our mouths gaping open and our eyes bulging. The message is to be respectful, courteous and tactful. This song pushes the envelope both lyrically and harmonically.”

An unfortunate sufferer of the COVID-19 virus, Sarantos has reflected on this life-changing event with his track, "COVID Survivor," a somber contemplation of the pandemic. With the release of "EyeBANGing" on July 1st, we see the liberated Sarantos, living for the moment in a blissful, uplifting track aimed at getting the party started back up.

Sarantos is building on his following, as he currently is an international award-winning solo music artist, Top 5 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet, and part-time spy. With close to one million social media followers and plays across Spotify and YouTube, 2021 is the year Sarantos builds on his repertoire. "EyeBANGing" joins his releases of 14 albums with 178 original tracks, as well as 7 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. Sarantos has also had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

Please join Sarantos on July 1st with the release of EyeBANGing, and keep following for the up-coming video.

Website: http://www.melogia.com/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Sarantosmelogia

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sarantosmelogia

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/SarantosMelogia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sarantosmelogia

iTunes & Apple Connect: http://bit.ly/SarantosAppleStore

Spotify: https://play.spotify.com/artist/0fSzbfDxSHL10T1ryPsRLQ

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Top 5 UK iTunes Singer Songwriter Sarantos Releases New Single "EyeBANGing" On July 1st

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Top 5 UK iTunes Singer Songwriter Sarantos Releases New Single "EyeBANGing" On July 1st
Dar.Ra Presents "Ballads For The Downtrodden"
Visions: New York's Grand Re-Opening Party Is Friday July 2nd
View All Stories From This Author