Knoxville Cadet enlists in Tennessee Army National Guard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Ryan Jacobik, a 2019 graduate of Karnes High School and current University of Tennessee at Knoxville student, committed to serving his state and country by enlisting in the Tennessee Army National Guard on June 11.

Jacobik is currently a contracted cadet with the Army ROTC program. He was selected for a program known as the Simultaneous Membership Program, which allows him to enlist in the National Guard and serve, while being able to participate in the ROTC program, still attend college, and ultimately earn his commission as a second lieutenant.

“The Army ROTC presented more opportunities that would allow me to become a better officer,” said Jacobik. “The Simultaneous Membership Program allows me to pay for college, begin my service in the Army.”

“Now with being in the Guard, it allows me to be flexible with being able to go to drill and maintaining my academics,” said Jacobik.

Next month, he will attend Basic Camp in Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he will endure a vigorous four weeks of classroom and field training. This is an accelerated two-year program designed to develop and instill Army doctrine and advanced leadership skills for these selected cadets.

Upon graduation from the ROTC program, he will commission as a second lieutenant in the National Guard, Reserves or Active Duty. However, Jacobik plans on commissioning as an aviation or intelligence officer.