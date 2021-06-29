Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Karla May’s Priority Legislation Signed Into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation sponsored by State Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, which creates new funds to support distressed communities and police officers, has been signed into law by the governor.

Senate Bill 57 creates the Economic Distress Fund to support nonprofits working to combat crime in high-crime areas. The bill also establishes the Critical Incident Stress Management Program through the Department of Public Safety to provide services to police officers dealing with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from serving on the job. An accompanying 988 Public Safety Fund included in the legislation will help support these mental health services. Senator May’s legislation also requires all peace officers to meet with a program service provider once every three to five years for a mental health check-in.

“At the heart of SB 57 is the desire to strengthen our communities,” Sen. May said. “By investing in communities in crisis, we can create new opportunities that address the root cause of crime. At the same time, we need to support our law enforcement officers and ensure they have the resources they need to serve our communities to the fullest. Senate Bill 57 accomplishes both of these goals, and I’m honored to see the governor sign this bill into law.”

