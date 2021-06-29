The budget "restores previous funding cuts and invests in Judicial Council programs that aid the most vulnerable Californians, many of whom were hit hardest by the pandemic," Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye said.
You just read:
'Good News': Budget Pumps Millions of Dollars Into State Courts
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.