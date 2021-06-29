Gov. Lujan Grisham hails legalization of adult-use cannabis

Possession, growth now legal in New Mexico; adult-use sales to follow by April

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent Linda Trujillo on Tuesday heralded the official effective date of the Cannabis Regulation Act, which now provides for the personal possession and growth of cannabis in New Mexico, and officially establishes the Cannabis Control Division within RLD.

“This is a landmark day, a huge step forward both for social justice and economic development in our state,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We are proactively stopping the disproportionate criminalization of people of color for cannabis possession, and we are building a new industry in which all New Mexicans can participate – and that will bring millions of dollars to our local communities and our state.”

The Cannabis Regulation Act, signed into law by the governor after she called a special legislative session to secure its final approval earlier this year, legalized adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico no later than April 1, 2022. However, several provisions of the law go into effect on June 29, 2021.

Specifically, as of June 29, people in New Mexico can legally possess up to two ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of cannabis extract and 800 milligrams of edible cannabis outside their private residence. Individuals can also grow up to six cannabis plants per person at their home, with a household limit of 12 plants.

Moving forward, the newly created Cannabis Control Division will oversee both medical and adult-use cannabis in New Mexico. The division is already working with the public to draft rules for the production of adult-use cannabis and has advised local governments of their obligations under the law.

“We are excited at the Cannabis Control Division to play such a key role in bringing adult-use cannabis sales to fruition in New Mexico,” said Superintendent Trujillo. “The economic impact of adult-use sales will be significant and we are committed to ensuring a timely, open process that allows New Mexico entrepreneurs and businesses the opportunity to enter this new industry.”