Contact: Jim Piccola, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: June 30, 2021 State Department of Transportation Announces Reopening of State Route 28 Bridges in the Town of Forestport, Oneida County Project Rehabilitated Two Bridges, Improved Travel Along Key Route Linking the Mohawk Valley and Adirondacks New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the substantial completion of a $2.2 million project that rehabilitated two key bridges along State Route 28 in the Town of Forestport, Oneida County, enhancing safety and easing travel along a vital link between the Mohawk Valley and Adirondack regions. The project rehabilitated the spans over the Forestport Reservoir and Woodhull Road, extending the service life of both structures by 30 years. The bridges and roadway are being reopened in time for the start of the peak summer travel season, providing motorists with speedier access to such popular destinations as Old Forge, the Fulton Chain of Lakes and the City of Utica. "The strength of our economy and the well-being of our communities depend in no small measure on a safe and reliable transportation network,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The rehabilitation of these bridges will facilitate travel and tourism in both the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks, demonstrating that under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York is not only building back, but building back better.” Launched in March of 2021, the project replaced the concrete bridge deck on the span over the Forestport Reservoir. The bridge is named in honor of Pfc. Gregory Paul Huxley Jr. of Forestport, who gave his life while serving our country during the war in Iraq. The concrete beams and deck of the Route 28 bridge over Woodhull Road were also replaced. Additionally, new parapet walls were constructed on both structures, new guiderails were installed and the approaches to both bridges were resurfaced. In order complete the project before the start of the peak summer travel season, the full closure of Route 28 was required. The closure allowed work to progress faster and more efficiently than with typical staged construction. Prefabricated materials were also used extensively to expedite construction. Senator Joseph Griffo said, "I am pleased that the State Route 28 Bridges in the Town of Forestport have reopened. These rehabilitated spans will provide motorists with a better and safer driving experience and will enhance accessibility and connectivity throughout the region." Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said, “I am thrilled to see such a considerable portion of this project completed, especially as this area connects the Mohawk Valley and Adirondack regions. The timing of this couldn’t be more perfect as New York begins to reopen and the summer season kicks into full swing. Additionally, keeping our roads and bridges in good condition helps ensure the safety of those living in our communities. Thank you to the Department of Transportation for getting such an important portion of this project done.” Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr. said “I am pleased that this bridgework was completed ahead of schedule and am grateful to the New York State Department of Transportation for their speed, efficiency and quality of work. Having this project competed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend will be a huge bonus for the Town of Forestport and will provide quick, safe and reliable accessibility for Oneida County residents and visitors traveling to and from our region’s popular Adirondack destinations.” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said, “On behalf of the thousands of people that travel on Route 28 in Oneida County regularly, I would like to thank Commissioner Dominguez for not only seeing that these critical bridges were completely rehabilitated, but it was done so well ahead of schedule. Having safe roadways and bridges are critical to keeping everyone safe.” Town of Forestport Supervisor Harold Entwistle said, “The Town of Forestport is very pleased that the NYSDOT bridge construction over Forestport Pond as well as the Route 28 overpass has been completed on schedule. We’d like to thank Luck Brothers for a job well done, the entire team of DOT engineers, as well as the Oneida County Sheriff Patrol and NYS Troopers for their assistance with traffic safety during the construction. The Town looks forward to working with all of these folks again in the future, and we are so happy to see our local infrastructure brought back to immaculate condition. Thank you!” Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source. Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.