SelectHub Launches New Community Intent Data Service to Help Software Vendors Identify Sales Opportunities

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software selection company, SelectHub announced the launch of its new Community Intent data service today. Allowing software companies to glean insights into company buying habits and the individuals behind the decisions, the new service provides software companies with data to become more competitive within their industry.

“Imagine using buyer intent signals and insights to improve products, seeing trends in industries and feature choices — even who is buying. With SelectHub’s Community Insights, software vendors can now see what deals are being lost and why. We have real buyers working on real projects in our software selection platform, defining what they need from their next solution. Buyers use us because they save time and mitigate risk, and in doing so, provide insights into their behavior and expectations.” - Hernando Blanco, Co-founder & COO, SelectHub.

By keeping a careful eye on what software buyers are looking for on its platform, SelectHub is able to track and interpret what it means in terms of software buying trends, adding significant value to both category and account-level analytics.

SelectHub also assesses community intent to determine what content consumers are looking at throughout the buying cycle, as well as how often. This data is then parsed so that it can be used to score leads, gain competitive intelligence, market products and better inform merger and acquisition analysis.

Additionally, by relying on platform insights, companies can propel their Account-Based Marketing (ABM) efforts forward by seeing what companies in their target market are looking at which specific solutions, what features they like and which individuals are making purchasing decisions.

"The company-level insight (interest data) has helped us build and execute better targeted ABM campaigns." - Sean Barbera, Marketing Director at Navigator Business Solutions

About SelectHub

SelectHub has the software selection platform, data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.