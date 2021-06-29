Two Extraordinary Mansions Along the Storied Gold Coast Up for Auction
“Winfield Hall” and “Cashelmara” By Order of the Estate of Martin T. Carey
Both Winfield Hall and Cashelmara offer numerous possibilities for those seeking a refined luxurious private estate or commercial investor looking to repurpose the sites.”GLEN COVE, NY, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the Auction sale of “Winfield Hall” the former F.W. Woolworth Estate 47,098+/- sf on 16.4+/- acres and “Cashelmara” a Great Gatsby Era Estate with Panoramic Views of the Long Island Sound. The Estate of Martin T. Carey previously listed for sale “Winfield Hall” for over $19,950,000, and now is guaranteed to sell at or above $7,000,000 and “Cashelmara” for over $14,900,000 and now is guaranteed to sell at or above $5,000,000.
“Winfield Hall” - The 16.4-acre site was originally improved with a Gold Coast Mansion that was built by the famous architect Charles Pierrepont Henry Gilbert, totaling 56 rooms for Dr. Alexander Crombie Humphreys in 1899. After a fire destroyed the house, Frank Winfield Woolworth, founder of 'Woolworths' the iconic international 5 & Dime store chain purchased the site in 1916. CPH Gilbert was once again commissioned, after building The Woolworth Building in NYC, to re-imagine its replacement. The result is the Italian and French Renaissance style 'Winfield Hall', completed in 1917 at 48,000+ square feet (32,098 SF above grade and 16,000 SF below grade). It was considered to be the nation's largest private residence at the time, costing an astronomical $10M to construct. The butterfly marble staircase adorning the grand entrance was valued at $2M when built and is currently estimated at $24M to reproduce. The mansion boasts 56 rooms with monumental era details, 12 bedrooms, 9.5 baths, 2 elevators and 16 marble fireplaces. Prominent auxiliary buildings include the 15,000 square foot Clock Tower building and teahouse. There are dramatic views of the lush grounds from the rooftop and housed just below is the world’s largest Aeolian pipe organ.
F.W. Woolworth died a few years after building this personal monument to his life and 'Winfield Hall’ became the residence of the Reynolds Family, where Reynolds Wrap was invented in the Clock Tower building. In 1976 the property was purchased at auction by Martin T Carey, brother of the former NY State Governor Hugh L. Carey. 'Winfield Hall' hosted a Designer's Showcase in 1977 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. It was then leased to the Pall Corporation which used the property for 25 years as their corporate headquarters and conference center. It is currently a highly sought-after photo and film location.
“Cashelmara” – Is a Great Gatsby Era Estate situated on 6.4 private acres within the Glen Cove Golf Course with Panoramic Views of Dosoris Pond and the Long Island Sound. The 32,802+/- sf estate was built in 1937 with major remodeling in 2019 and boasts multiple bedrooms, English country tavern room, bowling alley, and indoor 2-court tennis facility. The site has numerous potential uses for corporate retreat, showcase home, residential condominium, high-end catering facility, or hotel.
Originally known as 'Bogheid', was designed by the renowned architects Delano and Aldrich in 1937 for Helen Porter Pryibil daughter of banker William H. Porter, partner of J.P. Morgan. Pryibil retained the mansion and its surrounding 6.4 acres and sold the remaining 120-acre parcel to the City of Glen Cove who converted the land into the municipal golf course it is today. After Pryibil's death in 1969, the property was then sold to Arthur Young Associates, a multinational professional services corporation, which used it as their NY headquarters and conference center. Plans to expand the building were set into motion and the additional foundations are still visible today. In 1977 Martin T. Carey, brother of the former NY Governor Hugh L. Carey, purchased the 32,802 square foot, 3-story property from the City of Glen Cove. The mansion was host to several interior design showcases, a day day-care center and remains a highly desirable location for many film, commercial and print shoots.
“Both Winfield Hall and Cashelmara offer numerous possibilities for those seeking a refined luxurious private estate or commercial investor looking to repurpose the sites.” Said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “It is very rare that properties of these importance are made available to the public marketplace.”
The Auction Date is set for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 and will take place on-line. Bidders can bid on their computers or phone through the Max Spann app. Winfield Hall Property Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, July 7th from 11 am – 1:00 pm. Cashelmara Property Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, July 7th from 1 pm – 3 pm. Call 888-299-1438 or email auctions@maxspann.com to be added to the guest list. Private appointments can be arranged through the Max Spann office. Pictures, a video and additional information is available on www.maxspann.com.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at www.maxspann.com/.
