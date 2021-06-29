The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo® North America Now Available In An RV Short King Size

Product addresses calls from RV enthusiasts to expand line-up of premium mattress toppers

We’re now offering the RV Short King size of our premium mattress topper due to customer requests. Our toppers help RV enthusiasts bring the comfort of home on the road with them.” — Scott Reid, CEO, Dormeo North America

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- a provider of premium sleep products, including mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows—announces the availability of an RV Short King size version of The Premium Mattress Topper. The RV Short King joins the RV Short Queen size offering from Dormeo®, with other custom sizes targeting the RV market to come in the future.

“We have seen tremendous interest in our RV Short Queen mattress topper to date,” said Scott Reid, CEO, Dormeo North America. “We’re now offering the RV Short King size of our premium mattress topper due to customer requests. Our toppers help RV enthusiasts bring the comfort of home on the road with them. After all, if you’re traveling to fun and exciting locations, you want to be able to enjoy all they have to offer, and a good night’s sleep helps you do that.”

With dimensions of 75”L x 72”W x 3”H, the RV Short King size of The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo® features a breathable top layer of signature Recovery Foam™ for luxurious cradling comfort. Paired with the latest innovation in sleep technologies, the Dormeo topper is powered by patented multi-award winning Octaspring® Technology, which transforms your old mattress and adapts to your body through hundreds of extra sensitive comfort points. The (three) smart body zones, made from different firmness levels of Octaspring® Technology, provides optimal support and alignment for your back, shoulders, and hips no matter your sleeping position.

Octaspring® Technology expels hot, humid air and pulls in cool, fresh air making your topper naturally up to 8-times more breathable than standard memory foam. Natural temperature regulation keeps you sleeping at the optimal temperature for longer, deeper, uninterrupted sleep. And, the hypo-allergenic cover enhances air circulation, wicks away moisture and is machine washable.

“A Good Night’s Sleep Can Take You Anywhere,” added Reid. “Now, with our expanded line-up geared directly at the RV market--and the addition of our RV Short King topper--that slogan has never been more accurate.”

Customers interested in learning more or purchasing The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo can do so here: https://bit.ly/RVKingLaunch

# # #

ABOUT DORMEO NORTH AMERICA

Based in Houston, TX, Dormeo® is one of the world's fastest growing sleep brands. Delivering natural breathability, superior support, and luxurious comfort all while maintaining environmentally conscious sourcing and manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.dormeousa.com