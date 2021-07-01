This Independence Day...Let’s Pay Tribute to Voting

I Voted The Late U.S. Rep John Lewis

TUCSON, AZ, US, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we’ve seen in the 2020 election, our democracy is fragile and should never be taken for granted. It also reinforces that the right to vote is sacred which makes this July 4th an excellent time to watch "Vote HERE: A film for the people by the people."

This feature length documentary follows the turbulent ways voting rights have wavered from the inception of the U.S. all the way to present day – including the current youth movement.

And the youth vote will be especially important not just this November but also in November 2022, a critical midterm election year in which all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate will be contested.

Along with the youth movement "Vote HERE" also includes:

• The stories behind why states control the voting process

• The founding of the controversial Electoral College

• African American & Women’s Suffrage

• How the demeaning and volatile legacy of disenfranchisement also led to felons losing their right to vote

• The controversial role the courts have played in shaping modern day voting rights

• The heartfelt and explosive story about the inception of the Voting Rights Act featuring the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who shares his own personal journey that led him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma that fateful ‘Bloody Sunday’ in 1965.

Renowned historians, journalists, scholars & legal experts bring our history to life with intimate details and little known stories that are pivotal regarding present day voting rights and about those disenfranchised along the way. “Vote HERE” showcases how countless patriots have fought and even died for our right to vote.

Complementing the film’s historical revelations are the profiles of current day hard-working activists, nonpartisan & non-profit organizations, along with spontaneous interviews with the voters themselves. They all play an important role sharing their insight, inspiration and hope!

So this Independence Day watch “Vote HERE” and help pay tribute to those who have and are forging the way for what lays at the heart of our democracy: Easy and Equal Access to one of our most cherished and hard fought for rights – the Right to Vote.

