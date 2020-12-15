The Electoral College - In The Spotlight Once Again

ShadowWave Media, Inc.

Why is the United States the only country that uses the system known as the Electoral College to choose its national leaders?

TUCSON, AZ, US, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 14th the electors from the Electoral College will have gathered in their states to cast votes individually and on paper ballots for president and vice president. Now you can see and hear the Whys, Whys and Whys of America's most Contentious College from its inception along with the controversies it has stirred up throughout the years.

In the recently released documentary, “Vote HERE: A Film for the People by the People” you’ll find out how many times the Popular Vote in U.S. Presidential elections was supplanted by the Electoral Vote resulting in the inauguration of a presidential candidate that did not reflect the will of the majority of voters. Or how the winner-take-all system employed by all but the states of Nebraska and Maine was never the intention of the Founding Fathers.

So why has such an institution never come under the scrutiny of Congress who has the power to amend and abolish legislation that does not accurately reflect the popular will of the people? Oh but it has according to American historian at Harvard and renowned author, Prof. Alex Keyssar, “The Electoral College has been the subject of more attempts at constitutional amendments than any other subject in U.S. history.”

Keyssar along with other notable historians and participants elaborate not only on the Electoral College quandary and its present day alternatives, they also share insights on the turbulent ways voting rights have wavered from the birth of the United States all the way to the present as part of the powerful subject matter included in “Vote HERE.”

Freely available both on YouTube and Vimeo as a feature-length documentary, “Vote HERE” is also conveniently broken up into wonderfully digestible segments:

Seg 1. Why The States Control Voting

Seg 2. Environmental Voter Project

Seg 3. Electoral College

Seg 4. Voting in the 19th Century

Seg 5. HeadCount

Seg 6. Gerrymandering

Seg 7. Women’s Suffrage

Seg 8. Ranked Choice Voting

Seg 9. Mi Familia Vota

Seg 10. The Progressive Era

Seg 11. Native American Suffrage

Seg 12. Black Suffrage/Voter Disenfranchisement

Seg 13. Joy of Voting

Seg 14. Voting Rights Acts/Credit

And You Get To Choose Where to Watch @ www.VoteHereFilm.com

