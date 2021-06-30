YOSHIYASU SUMI APPOINTED PARTNER OF GSSG SOLAR
EINPresswire.com/ -- GSSG Solar, LLC (“GSSG” or the “Company”) announced that Yoshiyasu Sumi, the Company’s Country Manager for GSSG Solar Japan, KK and a voting member of the Company’s investment committee has been made a Partner of GSSG. He will retain his role as Country Manager of Japan.
Sumi-san started as a consultant to GSSG in 2014, the year that the Denver-based company made its first investments into the Japanese mega-solar FIT program. He officially joined GSSG as its country manager in 2016 and has contributed to the Company’s continued growth as a leading solar investor and asset manager in the Asia Pacific region.
“Over the seven years that Sumi-san has been part of our Company, he has shown his dedication, determination, and creativity time and again in the curation of our select project investments and for building a world-class team,” said Charlie McDaniel, Managing Director at GSSG. “He has helped us tune our message and approach for the local market while sticking to the fundamental solutions mindset that we promise our investors.
“As the daily direct Tokyo flight from our headquarters in Colorado has been replaced by no flights in two years, Sumi-san’s leadership and clear communication with our US-based team has allowed us to move forward in refining our value offering in Asia. We feel deeply fortunate that the friendship and collaboration forged prior to the pandemic among Sumi-san and our other Partners has given us the trust that our Company and its portfolio in Japan would remain on track—which has enabled us to continue our growth in Asia, including in the Taiwanese onshore solar market.”
“Sumi-san has long acted as a partner in our firm’s investment and management committees. He recognizes that investments in a top-notch team is the best path to ensuring investment performance for our investors and over his seven years with GSSG he has grown our Tokyo office from a team of one to a cohort of over a dozen investment professionals and a leading asset manager of solar assets in Japan. It is without hesitation that we extended this Partnership and feel honored to have Sumi on our team,” said Tomakin Archambault, CEO of GSSG Solar. “We further recognize that he has surrounded himself with excellent teammates and know that this positive feedback loop is critical for excellence in our business long-term.”
Yoshiyasu Sumi has spent over two decades in the financial asset management sector in Japan and focused on real estate prior to moving into clean energy infrastructure.
Tomakin Archambault
Sumi-san started as a consultant to GSSG in 2014, the year that the Denver-based company made its first investments into the Japanese mega-solar FIT program. He officially joined GSSG as its country manager in 2016 and has contributed to the Company’s continued growth as a leading solar investor and asset manager in the Asia Pacific region.
“Over the seven years that Sumi-san has been part of our Company, he has shown his dedication, determination, and creativity time and again in the curation of our select project investments and for building a world-class team,” said Charlie McDaniel, Managing Director at GSSG. “He has helped us tune our message and approach for the local market while sticking to the fundamental solutions mindset that we promise our investors.
“As the daily direct Tokyo flight from our headquarters in Colorado has been replaced by no flights in two years, Sumi-san’s leadership and clear communication with our US-based team has allowed us to move forward in refining our value offering in Asia. We feel deeply fortunate that the friendship and collaboration forged prior to the pandemic among Sumi-san and our other Partners has given us the trust that our Company and its portfolio in Japan would remain on track—which has enabled us to continue our growth in Asia, including in the Taiwanese onshore solar market.”
“Sumi-san has long acted as a partner in our firm’s investment and management committees. He recognizes that investments in a top-notch team is the best path to ensuring investment performance for our investors and over his seven years with GSSG he has grown our Tokyo office from a team of one to a cohort of over a dozen investment professionals and a leading asset manager of solar assets in Japan. It is without hesitation that we extended this Partnership and feel honored to have Sumi on our team,” said Tomakin Archambault, CEO of GSSG Solar. “We further recognize that he has surrounded himself with excellent teammates and know that this positive feedback loop is critical for excellence in our business long-term.”
Yoshiyasu Sumi has spent over two decades in the financial asset management sector in Japan and focused on real estate prior to moving into clean energy infrastructure.
Tomakin Archambault
GSSG Solar, LLC
email us here