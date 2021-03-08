Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GSSG SOLAR ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF GSSG SOLAR PARTNERS III, LP

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, March 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSSG Solar (“GSSG”), a solar focused renewable energy investment manager, today announces the final closing of GSSG Solar Partners III L.P., and affiliated funds with $196 million in aggregate capital commitments (“Fund III”).

Over 95% of investors from GSSG’s previous fund made commitments to Fund III along with a marquee set of institutional investors, endowments, and family offices. The GSSG Solar team will seek to deploy the capital in Fund III through investments in late-stage solar projects located primarily in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea to generate long-term capital appreciation for our investors. Each of the fund’s target markets is supported by high quality feed-in-tariffs designed to stimulate local renewable generation and clean energy jobs in these developed APAC economies.

Tomakin Archambault, Managing Partner and co-founder of GSSG, noted, “We are thankful for the support of our existing investors and thrilled by the confidence shown from over twenty new investors. We believe our differentiated investment approach and track record were a critical component to successfully complete our fundraising through the COVID period. We have begun to invest Fund III with our first Taiwanese project now in the portfolio. Across our three primary offices, all members of the GSSG team look forward to delivering top-tier financial results while contributing to the decarbonization of the global energy supply.”

Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as legal counsel to Fund III.

Since its inception in 2013, GSSG Solar has raised over $370 million in private funds and affiliated co-investment vehicles for investment in renewable energy projects. For more information, please visit: www.gssgsolar.com.

Tomakin Archambault
GSSG Solar, LLC
