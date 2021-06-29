Capitol Complex Tax Credit Signed By Governor

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, is pleased to announce the governor signed into law Senate Bill 36, creating the Capitol Complex Tax Credit program. Senator Bernskoetter has filed the legislation each year he has served in the Missouri Senate.

The tax credit program will allow qualified donors to receive a tax credit in return for supporting key restoration and renovation projects throughout the Capitol Complex, located in downtown Jefferson City. The program would support the restoration of historic buildings such as the State Capitol, the Missouri Supreme Court building, the Old Federal Courthouse, the Highway building and the Governor’s Mansion.

“This a huge win, not just for Jefferson City, but Missouri as a whole,” said Sen. Bernskoetter. “These buildings are treasures of our state, but if we expect them to stay that way, they need our support now. This legislation will help encourage private donations to maintain these historic structures, all while reducing some of the cost to the state. I’m honored to see the governor sign SB 36 into law today and begin the important work of preserving these buildings for generations of Missourians to enjoy.”

For more information on Sen. Bernskoetter’s legislation, visit his official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.