Route 50 Overnight Drilling Tuesday, Wednesday Nights in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Route 50 in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights, June 29-30 weather permitting.

Overnight lane restrictions on Route 50 in both directions will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Washington Pike and Millers Run Road. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations. Daylight drilling work will resume after Independence Day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

