Route 50 Overnight Drilling Tuesday, Wednesday Nights in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on Route 50 in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday and Wednesday nights, June 29-30 weather permitting.

Overnight lane restrictions on Route 50 in both directions will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Washington Pike and Millers Run Road. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations. Daylight drilling work will resume after Independence Day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010