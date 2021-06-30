Paul Hammer Joins Barron & Newburger
National Firm Expands Bankruptcy Practice Into HoustonHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Hammer, an experienced and well-regarded bankruptcy and reorganization counsel specializing in complex commercial matters, has joined Barron & Newburger, P.C. as a senior attorney managing the firm’s new Houston office. Paul will work with the firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group, growing the firm’s presence in Houston.
During the last decade, Mr. Hammer previously led representations in restructurings and bankruptcies while working at major national law firms based in Texas, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico. Mr. Hammer has acted as outside general counsel to an international energy company in the downstream and midstream oil & gas sectors.
In addition to his private practice, Mr. Hammer is a frequent speaker at CLE seminars, conferences, webcasts, and podcasts. He is proudly active in the local community, devoting considerable time to professional and philanthropic organizations, such as Houston Habitat for Humanity, the Special Olympics, the Turnaround Management Association and Houston Bar Association.
“I am excited to have Paul join our team and open our Houston office, as his talent and reputation make him a great addition to our firm”, explained Stephen Sather, a shareholder, and the leader of the firm’s Bankruptcy & Reorganization Practice Group. “Houston is a logical place for us to expand our practice. It is a natural fit to add Paul, who has strong experience in many key industries that are experiencing growing demand for legal services - energy, retail, hospitality, restaurant, bar, and service, healthcare and real estate.”
“Joining Barron & Newburger is a great opportunity,” according to Mr. Hammer. “I am excited to work with this talented new team. Together, we will be able to expand our practices and serve the evolving needs of our existing and future clients. I look forward to expanding our firm’s geographic footprint to this area and helping small, medium and large businesses handle meaningful engagements.”
Mr. Hammer is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Management and Accounting. He earned his Juris Doctor Cum Laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. He is licensed to practice in Texas, Louisiana and Puerto Rico and is admitted in many federal bankruptcy, district and appellate courts throughout this country.
About Barron & Newburger, P.C.
Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. The firm’s Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice Group represents debtors, committees, trustees, and creditors in and out of bankruptcy court.
