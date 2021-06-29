Man found in Lake Ahquabi identified

INDIANOLA, Iowa - A man found dead in Lake Ahquabi on Sunday, June 27, 2021 has been positively identified as Joshua Sweeden, 33, of Indianola.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Monday, June 28, on Sweeden but the official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending further investigation and autopsy results.

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 10:15am, a body was spotted floating in Lake Ahquabi approximately 20 yards from shore in the beach/swimming area.

DNR Parks staff, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other medical personnel responded to the scene, located the body and brought it ashore.

The body was transported to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.