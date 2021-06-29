Water safety heading into the warm Fourth of July weekend
JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Health Department, Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be available on Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Boat Ramp, located off NW Beaver Drive to provide water safety tips for Iowans heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 TIME: 10:00 a.m. WHERE: Lakeview Boat Ramp, located off NW Beaver Drive in Johnston WHO: Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Health Department, Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions related to the following items.
Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department Captain Tristan Johnson
- Having a way to call for help in the event of an emergency
- Steps to take and provide emergency crews if someone goes underwater
- Maintaining situational awareness while on the water
- Response capabilities and emergency response teams responding
- Importance of wearing a life jacket at all times
Iowa DNR Susan Stocker, Boating Law Admin/Education Coordinator Nate Anderson, DNR Conservation Officer Todd Robertson, DNR Rivers Outreach Coordinator – safety while paddling
- General water safety
- Avoiding alcohol while boating
- Effects of heat, sun exposure and reaction times
- Minimum age for children that have to wear a life jacket when the vessel is underway
- Life jacket demonstrations
- Age requirements for boat operation
- Boater education courses/certifications
- Boat accidents/reporting
- Unlawful operation
- Paddlesports and the awareness needed
Polk County Health Department Nola Aigner Davis, Public Health Communications Officer
- Ticks are most active during warmer months.
- Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals.
- Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.
- Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats, and daypacks.
- Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases.
Iowa State Patrol & Johnston Police Department Alex Dinkla, Iowa State Patrol PIO
- Avoid drinking and driving while operating a boat
- Avoid driving after enjoying recreational activities if alcohol is involved
- Cellular phone usage
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Greg Hand, Park Ranger
- New federal requirement for the use of vessel cut-off switch on vessels less than 26 feet
- Life jacket loaner stations at USACE Reservoirs
- Required safety equipment on vessels operating on federal waters
- Life vests
- Throwable flotation devices
- Fire extinguisher
- Sound producing devices
- Visual distress signals
- Navigation lights