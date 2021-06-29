Water safety heading into the warm Fourth of July weekend

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Health Department, Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be available on Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Boat Ramp, located off NW Beaver Drive to provide water safety tips for Iowans heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 TIME: 10:00 a.m. WHERE: Lakeview Boat Ramp, located off NW Beaver Drive in Johnston WHO: Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Health Department, Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions related to the following items.

Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department Captain Tristan Johnson

Having a way to call for help in the event of an emergency

Steps to take and provide emergency crews if someone goes underwater

Maintaining situational awareness while on the water

Response capabilities and emergency response teams responding

Importance of wearing a life jacket at all times

Iowa DNR Susan Stocker, Boating Law Admin/Education Coordinator Nate Anderson, DNR Conservation Officer Todd Robertson, DNR Rivers Outreach Coordinator – safety while paddling

General water safety

Avoiding alcohol while boating

Effects of heat, sun exposure and reaction times

Minimum age for children that have to wear a life jacket when the vessel is underway

Life jacket demonstrations

Age requirements for boat operation

Boater education courses/certifications

Boat accidents/reporting

Unlawful operation

Paddlesports and the awareness needed

Polk County Health Department Nola Aigner Davis, Public Health Communications Officer

Ticks are most active during warmer months.

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals.

Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.

Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats, and daypacks.

Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases.

Iowa State Patrol & Johnston Police Department Alex Dinkla, Iowa State Patrol PIO

Avoid drinking and driving while operating a boat

Avoid driving after enjoying recreational activities if alcohol is involved

Cellular phone usage

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Greg Hand, Park Ranger