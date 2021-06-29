Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,928 in the last 365 days.

Water safety heading into the warm Fourth of July weekend

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Health Department, Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be available on Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Boat Ramp, located off NW Beaver Drive to provide water safety tips for Iowans heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 TIME: 10:00 a.m. WHERE: Lakeview Boat Ramp, located off NW Beaver Drive in Johnston WHO: Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk County Health Department, Iowa State Patrol and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Subject matter experts will be available to answer questions related to the following items.

 

Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department Captain Tristan Johnson

  • Having a way to call for help in the event of an emergency
  • Steps to take and provide emergency crews if someone goes underwater
  • Maintaining situational awareness while on the water
  • Response capabilities and emergency response teams responding
  • Importance of wearing a life jacket at all times

 

Iowa DNR Susan Stocker, Boating Law Admin/Education Coordinator Nate Anderson, DNR Conservation Officer Todd Robertson, DNR Rivers Outreach Coordinator – safety while paddling

  • General water safety
  • Avoiding alcohol while boating
  • Effects of heat, sun exposure and reaction times
  • Minimum age for children that have to wear a life jacket when the vessel is underway
  • Life jacket demonstrations
  • Age requirements for boat operation
  • Boater education courses/certifications
  • Boat accidents/reporting
  • Unlawful operation
  • Paddlesports and the awareness needed

 

Polk County Health Department Nola Aigner Davis, Public Health Communications Officer

  • Ticks are most active during warmer months.
  • Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas, or even on animals.
  • Many people get ticks in their own yard or neighborhood.
  • Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats, and daypacks.
  • Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to reduce your risk of getting Lyme disease and may be effective in reducing the risk of other tick-borne diseases.

 

Iowa State Patrol & Johnston Police Department Alex Dinkla, Iowa State Patrol PIO

  • Avoid drinking and driving while operating a boat
  • Avoid driving after enjoying recreational activities if alcohol is involved
  • Cellular phone usage

 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Greg Hand, Park Ranger

  • New federal requirement for the use of vessel cut-off switch on vessels less than 26 feet
  • Life jacket loaner stations at USACE Reservoirs
  • Required safety equipment on vessels operating on federal waters
    • Life vests
    • Throwable flotation devices
    • Fire extinguisher
    • Sound producing devices
    • Visual distress signals
    • Navigation lights

You just read:

Water safety heading into the warm Fourth of July weekend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.