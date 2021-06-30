Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,670 in the last 365 days.

Prairie Capital Closes Fund VII With $450 Million of Committed Capital

Nate Good elevated to Managing Partner pursuant to long-planned leadership transition

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prairie Capital (“Prairie”) is pleased to announce the successful closing of Prairie Capital VII (“Fund VII”) with total commitments at the hard cap of $450 million. Fund VII was significantly oversubscribed, closing less than three months after its official launch in February 2021. Fund VII received strong support from Prairie’s existing investor base, as well as a select group of new, high quality institutional and high net worth investors. Fund VII included almost $40 million of invested capital from the General Partner and Prairie portfolio company founders, managers, and board members. The Prairie team is very grateful to its loyal existing investor base and humbled by the existing and new investor interest in Fund VII.

Fund VII represents a continuation of Prairie’s proven investment strategy of partnering with talented company founders and management teams to acquire controlling interests in successful, growth-oriented, lower middle market companies in targeted industry subsectors.

Following the closing of Fund VII, Prairie’s long-planned leadership transition became effective. After nearly 25 years, co-founders Steve King and Bryan Daniels transitioned fund management duties to the non-founding partners: Nate Good, Patrick Jensen, Chris Killackey, and Sean McNally. Nate Good, who joined Prairie in 2002, has been elevated to Managing Partner.

King and Daniels will continue as partners and investment committee members for Prairie VII, and retain management responsibility for the remaining portfolio companies in Prairie Capital VI and Prairie Capital V.



About Prairie Capital

Founded in Chicago in 1997, Prairie Capital is a private equity fund with a long and successful track record of scaling growth-oriented, lower middle market companies in partnership with talented founders and management teams. Since inception, Prairie has invested over $1 billion in 98 platform companies. Prairie makes control equity investments in founder-owned companies that require company-building investments to evolve into scalable platforms capable of sustaining accelerated growth. Prairie targets companies with $4 to $12 million in EBITDA that participate in growing subsectors within business services, consumer, education, healthcare, industrial, and technology. More information about Prairie can be found at www.prairie-capital.com.

Nate Good
Prairie Capital
ngood@prairie-capital.com

You just read:

Prairie Capital Closes Fund VII With $450 Million of Committed Capital

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.