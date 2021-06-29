Speedbird Aero Signs Multi-Phase Integration Project with ParaZero for New Fleet of Autonomous Delivery Drones
Latin American aerial logistics company, Speedbird Aero, has signed a multi-phase integration deal with ParaZero for its new fleet of autonomous delivery drones
ParaZero Technologies Ltd (ASX:DLT)KIRYAT ONO, ISRAEL, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin American aerial logistics company, Speedbird Aero, has signed a multi-phase integration deal with ParaZero for its new fleet of autonomous delivery drones. As part of the project, Speedbird Aero will integrate ParaZero’s SafeAir autonomous parachute recovery systems into their entire fleet of delivery drones, which consists of three proprietary platforms, including a new VTOL and multirotor system.
Speedbird Aero’s Landmark Drone Delivery Approval
In 2020, Speedbird Aero received Brazil’s first drone delivery approval from civil aviation authority, ANAC, after achieving BVLOS certification for their first delivery drone. Throughout the certification process, ANAC regulators assessed the safety management and risk mitigation planning aspects of Speedbird Aero’s operations, which included a ParaZero autonomous parachute system for each delivery drone in the company’s fleet.
Speedbird Aero has now expanded their portfolio of delivery solutions to include platforms that are capable of broadening their distribution network, thus enhancing their logistics capabilities and further optimizing their supply chain operations.
The impetus for Speedbird Aero’s massively successful results has been, among other elements, their strategic alignment with leading Latin American companies such as iFood, ABInbev, B2W and Hermes Pardini. Through these strategic alignments, Speedbird Aero is now offering, at scale, an on-demand delivery service that combines drone delivery with other forms of last-mile transportation, including electric motorcycles, bicycles, e-scooters, and e-bikes.
This on-demand hybrid logistics approach significantly decreases customer order lead times and enhances service levels, resulting in a market offering that is taking Latin America by storm. In this realm, delivery drones are proving their value as important tools for creating more resilient supply chains and socially-distanced delivery services.
Samuel Salomão, Co-Founder of Speedbird Aero, added: "Through our alignment with ParaZero as a strategic partner, we have effectively enhanced the safety of our operations with their robust safety solutions, which supports our fleet of delivery drones and ensures our capability for safe, secure delivery operations in urban environments.”
Proving the Safety Case with New Flight Data
Since their landmark 2020 drone delivery approval, Speedbird Aero has now flown over 700 BVLOS flights and more than 1,000 urban environment hours, including parcel delivery over shopping malls and other advanced operations. The total delivery flights to date exceeds more than 4,000 and continues to grow in scale. This data collection is critical to proving the safety case of Speedbird Aero’s delivery operations and further validates the operational safety track record for regulators of their autonomous delivery platforms, as well as the effectiveness of ParaZero’s OEM-integrated SafeAir system.
The ParaZero SafeAir is a sophisticated, high-performance drone safety system designed to mitigate flight risks autonomously. Created by a team of Israeli engineers to solve problems they experienced in the field while operating commercial and military drones, the SafeAir system uses integrated, independent sensors to continuously monitor and analyze flight patterns and flight data of the drone in order to immediately detect any sign of a critical failure. When triggered, the SmartAir Pro™, ParaZero’s on-board computer, responds with an instantaneous activation of the SafeAir system. The SafeAir system cuts power to the drone, eliminating any risk of injury from propellers, alerts people on the ground with an audible alarm, and autonomously deploys the parachute, bringing the drone down to the ground in a safe, controlled descent.
ParaZero’s Director of Business Development and Regulation, Aaron Gabriel, commented: “Aerial logistics is a rapidly emerging industry, and ParaZero is at the forefront of drone safety. Through supporting the safety of Speedbird Aero’s delivery operations, the ParaZero team continues to see our vision of enabling expanded drone operations in urban environments come to life.”
About ParaZero Technologies Ltd.
ParaZero (https://parazero.com/) is a world-leading developer of autonomous drone safety systems. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).
About Speedbird Aero
Speedbird Aero (https://www.speedbird.aero) is the first company in Brazil and Latin America to develop and operate unmanned aerial systems (drones) to perform air transportation and delivery of products and medicines. In 2020, Speedbird received the first BVLOS certification for a remotely piloted multirotor aircraft in South America, and the company's goal is to continue developing drone delivery with its key partners' support and under the supervision of Brazilian aeronautical entities.
