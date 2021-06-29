» News » 2021 » Cuivre River State Park hosts volunteer opportunit...

Cuivre River State Park hosts volunteer opportunity meeting July 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 29, 2021 – Cuivre River State Park invites the public to attend its upcoming volunteer meeting on Thursday, July 8 to discuss upcoming volunteer opportunities in the park and highlight recent volunteer accomplishments. The meeting will be held at the Lake Shelter at 6 p.m. Current volunteers and anyone wishing to learn more about volunteering are welcome to attend.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

For more information about the meeting or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, call the park office at 636-528-7247 or visit the events listing on the park Facebook page at facebook.com/CuivreRiverStatePark.

Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147, Troy, north of Interstate 70.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

