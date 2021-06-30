Shimoda Explore v2 launches today on Kickstarter
Designed to meet the needs of today’s TRAVEL and LANDSCAPE photographers.
Explore v2 addresses the needs of passionate travelers, landscape photographers, content creators and professional imagemakers better than anything that has come before.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Shimoda Designs launches their latest Kickstarter for the newly refined Explore Series v2. This new collection positions itself as the ultimate camera bag for today’s TRAVEL and LANDSCAPE photographers. Founder Ian Millar saw a need for a camera bag that could carry camera gear further than “just from one airport to another,” but could also get a photographer and their gear comfortably to the top of the mountain. That’s when ‘Airport to Alpine’ became the driving force behind the new Explore Series v2: a camera bag system that features all the conveniences of a travel pack, but is also built for serious alpine adventures and can still hang in style while in the city.
— Peter Waisnor, VP of Tenba and Shimoda
Explore v2 combines the all-day comfort and core functions of the original Explore series with the robust durability of the Action X series, and tops it off with key Travel and Landscape features requested by Shimoda’s growing community of photographers.
EXPLORE V2 ON KICKSTARTER
Carry-On Friendly
The Explore v2 is available in 25L, 30L and 35L pack sizes.
Each of these packs is a direct response to their community wanting smaller options in a carry-on friendly adventure camera bag.
The Explore 35 v2 (E35) is great for US airlines and premium seating options.
The Explore 30 v2 (E30) is sized for stricter European Union guidelines.
And the Explore 25 v2 (E25) is compact enough that it will travel almost anywhere and easily fit under an airline seat.
Explore v2’s NEW Travel and Landscape features:
New Aired-Out Harness
Combines an extra-plush air-mesh with ventilated EVA cushioning to allow fresh air to circulate throughout the rear panel, shoulder strap and belt. Stays cooler on a crowded non-airconditioned bus or steamy summertime mountain adventure.
Carry-On Compatible
All three sizes meet carry-on requirements ranging from strictest international flights and regional jets to larger EU and US domestic standards.
Wireless Lav Mic Attachment Points
Conveniently located on each shoulder strap for content creators documenting their journey.
Padded Filter Pockets
Designed to fit 100mm filters.
Included Rain Cover
Provides an extra layer of protection in wet weather and self-stows in its own pouch for convenient storage.
Luggage-Handle Pass-Through
The pack can be easily attached to a roller to take the load off your back.
Hidden Passport Pocket
Keeps your most important travel document secured and can still be easily accessed when needed.
Lock-Friendly YKK Zippers
Included on exposed access points for greater security.
Dual-Access Document Pocket
Great for books, maps, camera accessories and always knowing where your important papers are.
Low Contrast Logo Detail
Enhances visual subtlety while keeping the pack and its contents less obvious in precarious situations.
Base Handle
Helps distribute the packs lifting weight to two hands and makes it extremely convenient to move the pack while searching for the right angle or just loading an overhead bin.
Female Photographers
Women can choose one of Shimoda’s three female-specific shoulder strap options to help find their best fit. The new pack sizes will also help smaller female photographers find greater comfort in a premium adventure camera bag.
Two New Core Units
Both the E25 and E30 are sized to work with Shimoda’s two new Core Unit sizes. Shimoda packs have a modular camera insert system that allows users to customize their camera carry needs to the day ahead. Shimoda now offers a total of 8 modular Core Units.
The new Small Mirrorless Core Unit is the most versatile yet. It’s specifically designed for the narrower Explore 25, but when the Core Unit is rotated 90 degrees it fits perfectly in all other Shimoda backpacks and rollers.
The new Large Mirrorless allows adventure photographers to carry more gear in the new E30 v2 (and Action X30) camera bags. This enables photographers to pack more gear in a smaller, lower profile camera bag. Both Core Units offer integrated side-access and come with a dust cover packing skin.
To fit a small amount of gear in a small or big backpack, or a large amount of gear in a smaller, lower-profile backpack, Shimoda’s new Core Units have the solution.
Explore v2 delivers a level of refinement not yet found in the adventure, landscape, and travel photography market.
Shimoda Explore v2 camera bags are constructed with abrasion-resistant and water repellent, carbonate-coated ripstop nylon - the same durable material from Shimoda’s robust Action X line. They’ve improved the material by infusing the Carbonate-Resin with its chosen color pigment. This results in a softer, more subtle appearance that has greater resistance to color fading.
Shimoda continues to use proven and premium quality components manufactured by likes of YKK, Nifco and premium Asian textile manufactures. Their use of matte-finish splashguard zippers, nickel-finish zipper heads, TPU pull tabs and leather-accented zipper pulls delivers a level of refinement not previously available in the adventure photography market.
For more information, contact:
Ian Millar | ian@shimodadesigns.com
Peter Waisnor | peterw@macgroupus.com
About Shimoda
Shimoda Designs is an adventure camera bag company created as a reaction to real world adventures rather than those imagined from a comfortable office environment. Shimoda founder Ian Millar is a lifelong explorer, snowboarder and product designer known for developing some of the most innovative camera bags in the world. Shimoda is his new venture (in collaboration with Tenba) and represents the culmination of all his experiences and utilizes the most advanced materials and technologies available to minimize the pain, fatigue and suffering that comes with foul mountain conditions. Shimoda products are a direct reflection and reaction to the outdoor lifestyle that Ian and his adventure photographer friends love so much.
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-2678
email us here
Explore v2... For the Road Less Traveled