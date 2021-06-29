IADA Scholarships Open Until Sept. 1
Supporting BizAv Students
This year we have streamlined the process by allowing students to apply online.”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting applications directly from business aviation students for scholarships through Sept. 1. Grants funded by the IADA Foundation will range from $1,000 to $5,000.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
The IADA Foundation, a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charitable organization, has arranged with 20 participating colleges and universities to offer individual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students seeking further education leading to professions within business aviation.
"The IADA business aviation scholarship program was established to benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, and insurance disciplines," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “This year we have streamlined the process by allowing students to apply online.”
The application is at https://iada.aero/scholarship/application. Participating schools have been assigned a keycode specific to their school. Applicants need to obtain the code from their school’s financial aid office to access the application.
If a student in an aviation program does not see their school listed, they should ask the school’s financial aid office to contact IADA Director of Operations Erika Ingle at 1-866-284-4744.
Students can use the code to login to IADA.aero, complete the new online application, upload transcripts and an essay about their passion or inspiration for aviation. Students are selected based on a points system, with the highest ranking students across multiple schools awarded scholarships.
Scholarship Qualifications
This award is available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 hours per semester), as well as graduate students. Students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents are preferred. Applicants must have a 3.0 minimum cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants). The IADA board will approve scholarships to be awarded each year and advise applicants through their university’s financial aid office, by no later than Nov. 30.
Participating schools include:
Auburn University
Broward College
Charleston Southern University
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech)
Georgia Tech
Indiana State University
K-State Salina
Louisiana Tech
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Middle Georgia State Univ.
Middle Tennessee State University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of North Dakota, Center for Aerospace Sciences
University of Oklahoma
UNT - Denton
Vaughn College
About the IADA Foundation
The IADA Foundation has tax-exempt status, and it supports philanthropic programs that enhance the industry, including providing scholarships for college students studying for careers in business aviation.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association is the collective force influencing and shaping the aircraft transaction industry. With accredited dealers of all sizes, and dozens of verified Products and Services members skilled in aircraft transactions, IADA is the acknowledged leader in developing industry standards for efficient, effective and ethical business aircraft transactions.
Working for business aircraft owners globally, IADA provides a facility for professional standards, ethics and an exchange of information among its members and to the public for the purpose of creating a more efficient market, facilitating transactions and providing transparency in transactions, thereby increasing business aircraft ownership and usage worldwide. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
About IADA's AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange is the exclusive online marketplace for IADA. The search portal was created to provide business jet and private jet buyers a trustworthy and efficient way to identify, locate and purchase preowned aircraft from the most ethical dealers and brokers in the world.
Only IADA-accredited aircraft dealers may list used aircraft for sale in this search portal, where buyers can shop from listings at any time. In 2020, AircraftExchange facilitated more than $5 billion in sales of nearly 640 aircraft, averaging over 1.7 transactions per day for every day of the year. For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.
