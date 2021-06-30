Mobile Edge Has All the Ingredients to Make Your Fourth of July Cookout a Success
Those hosting cookouts will want to treat guests to the best food experience possible, while also helping them keep their game controllers, tablets, phones, laptops, and portable devices powered up.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 84% of Americans will be celebrating the Fourth of July this year. Of those, some 61% expect to attend a July 4th cookout or picnic, spending more than $7.5 billion on food or an average of more than $80 per person. Will you be one of them?
While, organizing, protecting, and powering computer gear and other portable electronics is probably not top-most on the minds of consumers this holiday, rest assured Mobile Edge has all your party power needs covered with mobile power solutions and charging stations, plus we offer numerous ways for you and your guests to transport gaming and other gear to and from Fourth of July events. Plus, to help celebrate the Fourth, Mobile Edge is offering sitewide promotions through July 5th for customers of its online store. (Some exclusions apply. Learn more.)
“This year, as we commemorate the founding of our country, we also find ourselves celebrating its reopening as we slowly emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of distinctive and protective laptop cases, laptop and gaming backpacks, and messenger bags. “Those hosting cookouts will want to treat guests to the best food experience possible, while also helping them keep their game controllers, tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other portable devices powered up.”
Delivering an incredible 85 watts, Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, including laptops and gaming consoles—and with its universal AC outlet, no special adapters are required.
The 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank and 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank can charge multiple USB devices simultaneously. These slim portable power banks make great mobile power sources for smartphones, tablets, cameras, headsets, speakers, wearable devices, drones, and much more!
The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at once. All four ports can support 1A or 2A charging for a total output of 6A when all ports are in use.
Whether you’re hosting a Fourth of July event or attending one, you’ll want to keep your gear organized and safe from accidental drops, bumps, and even spills.
Gamers love Mobile Edge’s rugged and roomy Core Gaming Backpack. This award-winner easily stores laptops and gaming consoles, plus features plenty of storage for assorted cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, keyboard, and personal items.
For Alienware fans, the Alienware M17 Pro Backpack is designed specifically for the new Thin & Light m-Series laptops. Loaded with features, this lightweight backpack is perfect for gamers on the go. (Check out all things Alienware at Mobile Edge, including apparel.)
For the eco-conscious, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made of 80% natural cotton canvas. These eco-friendly backpacks feature a dedicated, padded compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches and separate sections for accessories and miscellaneous gear.
Mobile Edge’s Graphite SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense, ergonomic, and super lightweight backpack. Available in eight colors, it features dedicated storage for laptops with screens up to 16-inches, tablets, accessories, and more.
What’s a cookout without the perfect steak?
With our compliments, here’s one way to make a perfect seared steak on a gas grill. (For more tips for grilling, visit thespruceeats.com.)
1. Choose a quality cut, 3/4- to 1-inch steak with moderate marbling, which tends to enhance flavor, juiciness, and tenderness.
2. Generously season both sides of the steak with salt and pepper.
3. Let the steak come up to room temperature (about 1 to 2 hours).
4. Pre-heat your grill to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
5. Set a timer for 1 minute.
6. Quickly open the grill lid and place your steak on the grill. Be quick so you don’t lose heat (you are trying to sear each side of the steak to lock in juices and flavor).
7. Close the lid and start the timer.
8. After one minute, lift the lid and flip the steak. Use tongs or a metal spatula. Don't use a fork. You don't want to pierce the meat and let juices escape.
9. Reset and start the timer for one minute.
10. When the timer goes off, reduce the cooking temperature to low-medium and open the grill cover (take your time so the grill temperature drops).
11. Flip the steak and rotate it 90 degrees before placing it back on the grill (this will give you nice "X" shaped grill marks).
12. Close the grill and start a timer for 2 minutes (rare to medium/rare), 3 minutes (medium), or 3.5 minutes (medium-well). Avoid cutting the steak to check for doneness. Instead press on the meat with your finger, taking care not to burn yourself. While this method may take some trial and error, essentially when a steak is done “rare,” the finger poke feels soft to the touch; for “medium,” it is pliant but somewhat firm (like pressing against the meaty part of the palm beneath your thumb), and for “well,” the steak feels solid to the touch.
13. When the timer goes off, open the grill and flip the steak again, rotating it to achieve the aforementioned x-shaped grill marks.
14. Reset the timer and finish cooking the steak for two, three, or 3.5 minutes depending on the level of doneness desired.
15. When the timer ends, turn off the grill and remove the steak. Place it on a clean platter (not the same one you seasoned the steaks on unless it's been washed).
16. The steak will continue to cook off the grill. After a few minutes, it will be ready to serve! Bon appétit!
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction.
