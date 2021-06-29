The Missouri Senate Minute for June 29: FRA

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators send Senate Bill 1 to the Missouri House of Representatives. This measure seeks to extend the sunset on certain health care provider federal reimbursement allowances and modify provisions relating to certain family-planning health care services.
