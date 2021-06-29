Box Culvert Work to Start Soon in Centre County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to place a new box culvert in Centre County will begin Thursday, July 8. The box culvert will replace a large cross pipe on an unnamed tributary of Marsh Creek on Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) northwest of Howard. Work is expected to last through August 6.

Beginning July 8, the road will be closed at the work site and a detour using Route SR1001(Howard Divide Road), Route 150 (Bald Eagle Valley Road), Route 4007 (Moose Run Road), and Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) will be in place. This detour will be used for the duration of the project. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

This work will be a joint project between Centre County PennDOT Maintenance and Nestlerode Contracting, Inc. of Lock Haven. PennDOT will perform excavation, removal of the pipe, and back-filling. The contractor will set the new box culvert, pave the roadway approaches and install guide rail. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #