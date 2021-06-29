Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy is open and currently accepting students

Jun 29, 2021

The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy is open for business. The academy, located in Guernsey, is celebrating its 15th year in operation.

The school for at-risk teenagers was among many programs being considered for closure amid projected state budgetary shortfalls earlier this year.

The academy, overseen by the Wyoming Military Department, instead took a 20% budgetary cut in step with all Wyoming public schools.

The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy is a fully-accredited residential school which specializes in helping young people meet their academic goals by eliminating negative distractions and instilling self-discipline, confidence and respect for others.

The school is now accepting students for its 44th class, which begins July 12. For more information, contact the academy at 307-836-7500 or visit them online at http://wycowboychallenge.org.

