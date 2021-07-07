SalesScreen Expands Its Gamification Platform Allowing All Employees to Root On Their Sales Team
Supporter provides cross-department transparency and more connection between teams to foster company-wide camaraderie.
This feature allows your whole company to get in on the sales floor action by offering better transparency in real-time, as well as more engaging ways to congratulate, support and reward co-workers.”NEW YORK, NY, US, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, a sales gamification company who for the past 10 years has empowered revenue teams to engage their sales forces with the most comprehensive and effective gamification platform in the game, have today announced a new feature update to provide access to the SalesScreen platform for teams supporting the revenue team.
— Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen’s founder and CEO
“We are excited to announce this new integration and an expanding of our range of product features, our Supporter update makes it easy for the whole company to take part in the sales game.” says Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen’s founder and CEO. “This feature will allow your whole company to get in on the sales floor action. The feature offers better transparency on prospects and deals being made in real-time, as well as more engaging ways to congratulate, support and reward co-workers in the sales trenches.”
Our new feature Supporter provides cross-department transparency for those important teams that support the revenue organization. This update is designed to provide more connection between teams, and to allow for company-wide celebration and camaraderie around team successes.
Supporter highlights:
- Supporters can give and receive endorsements/coins, interact with the social feed, view dashboards, and redeem their coins for real-life rewards.
- This feature gives teams who support the revenue org (marketing, product, CSM) access to the progress of their goals, which can help give strategic insights into what those teams can do to help achieve those goals.
- Access to the platform also helps foster morale and motivation, creates a sense of camaraderie across teams, and builds a positive culture of competition and fun.
These updates to SalesScreen’s offering show our commitment to helping our customers create workplaces that keep their sales teams motivated, and help boost sales performance.
To learn more about SalesScreen, visit www.salesscreen.com
About SalesScreen:
SalesScreen is a leading gamification platform that accelerates human performance for revenue teams. Our mission is to help our customers improve sales performance and build happier workplaces — whatever that may look like. Launched in 2014 by a small group of world-class engineers from a top tech school in Norway, SalesScreen is now used by thousands of teams around the world. Working with top sales-driven companies such as WOM, Chargebee, and GoSite. For more information, please visit salesscreen.com.
