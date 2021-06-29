Galveston’s Historic Grand Galvez Reveals 4 Interior Design Renovation Renderings-70 year old Peacock Alley Restored

Striking Renewal of Original Peacock Alley, the Grand Walkway Leading from the Lobby to the Spa and Ballroom-Design Element Not Seen in Over 70 Years The Grand Galvez bar incorporates elegant designs with white marble flooring and black framing, crystal chandeliers throughout and royal burgundy carpets and accent draperies. Mark Wyant and his wife, Lorenda Wyant, are the creative forces behind the designs. They have collaborated on many hotel properties and homes.

Original Peacock Alley Renewed -Design Not Seen in Over 70 Years; Discovery of Original Moldings and Ceilings Restored for the 1st Time Since 1962

We have great respect for the iconic architecture of this property. Our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez honors the historic design, brings a refreshed elegance and reflects a new energy throughout.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez, has revealed four new interior design renderings, which are part of the planned renovations for the renowned Galveston property. The beautiful, luxurious renderings include Entry Hall, Front Desk, Bar and Peacock Alley. (The renderings are included in the Dropbox at the end of the release.)

“We have great respect for the iconic architecture of this property, and I can assure everyone that our vision for the ‘new’ Grand Galvez will honor the historic design, while at the same time introduce a refreshed elegance throughout the hotel. These designs reflect the new energy we will bring to the resort and all its amenities,” said Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez.

“Our primary goal with all the Grand Galvez renovations is to introduce a feeling of luxury and sophistication, which harkens back decades to the grandeur of the original hotel,” said Lorenda Wyant, interior designer and wife of Grand Galvez owner Mark Wyant.

The elegant designs reflect white marble flooring with black framing, crystal chandeliers throughout and royal burgundy carpets and accent draperies. The front desk harkens back to the earlier front desk of 1911 with its iron detailing and glass features.

Perhaps the most striking is the renewal of the original Peacock Alley, the grand walkway leading from the lobby to the spa and ballroom, a design element not seen at the hotel in over 70 years.

Original moldings and ceilings were found in the walls of the hotel that are being restored and brought to light for the first time since 1962. The new bar will occupy the west loggia in an area that will overlook Peacock Alley as well as the Gulf of Mexico.

Additional renovations include the hotel rooms and hospitality settings as well as the addition of exciting entertainment venues, which will bring a new vitality to the Grand Galvez. These renderings will be shared in the coming weeks.

With its unparalleled location, the iconic property will remain a landmark, complementing the history and beauty of Galveston Island. The Grand Galvez will continue to be a desired destination for weddings, corporate meetings, business and leisure travelers. The renovations and additions will be elegant and unmatched in the area.

The Grand Galvez, a 220-room resort hotel and spa is a historic landmark property in Galveston, TX. Grand Galvez will be part of the Marriott Autograph Collection has pleased guests worldwide for more than 100 years. The AAA 4- Diamond property is the only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast and renowned as one of the finest Galveston hotels on the beach. Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations, which will embody the hotel’s beautiful architectural design while, at the same time, introduce an upgraded luxury and energy.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Mr. Wyant is an established hotel owner and developer in Texas, Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. The purchase of the Hotel Galvez, now the Grand Galvez, will mark the third property Wyant has developed in Galveston. In 1999, he built the Holiday Inn Express at 1st and Seawall and then sold it in 2005. In 2004, he developed the Holiday Inn Sunspree Resort, where the noted Capt. Jack’s once stood. In 2014, he sold it and went on to create The Saint Hotel brand with award-winning properties in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. He recently sold The Saint New Orleans and is finalizing construction on The Saint Hotel Charleston.

A history lover, Wyant strategically selects development properties that are in key United States cities known for their history and excellent leisure, business and entertainment experiences. In every historic location, his primary goal is to embody and respect the legacy, charm and history of the city.

