WhiteFox Welcomes Karen Brooks to their Board of Directors
Strengthening National Security Capabilities and Expanding to Asia: WhiteFox Welcomes Karen Brooks to their Board of DirectorsSAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen B. Brooks is a former national security official and experienced investor with deep ties in Asia. She joins the WhiteFox Board of Directors as they expand to new global markets.
As part of WhiteFox’s growth in the national security arena and in response to robust demand in Asia, the WhiteFox team is pleased to welcome Karen B. Brooks to its Board of Directors. Brooks is a former senior national security official who served in the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, including as Director for Asian Affairs at the National Security Council at the White House. She is widely considered among the top Asia experts in the U.S., speaking multiple Asian languages and having had an extensive career in Asia that includes direct investing with leading hedge funds and private equity funds. With deep national security roots and over a decade of experience investing in Asia and the U.S., Brooks brings invaluable capabilities to get things done for WhiteFox both at home and abroad.
“Karen is a unique business leader, with a track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors. She brings a wealth of expertise to our board, as well as the relationships and resources needed for accelerating growth at WhiteFox Defense this year. We are proud to have her join the team and look forward to growing together,” says WhiteFox CEO Luke Fox.
“I am delighted to join the extraordinary WhiteFox team,” Brooks said. “WhiteFox is a ground-breaking company with an incredible suite of products that no one else in the counter-drone market even comes close to providing. Simply put, WhiteFox is in a class of its own when it comes to the reliable mitigation of security and privacy threats increasingly posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). I look forward to helping drive the adoption of this technology both in the U.S. and in Asia.”
Ms. Brooks graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University and holds a master’s degree from Cornell University.
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As the global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox is securing trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies.
