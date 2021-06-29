WrightIMC sends two expert speakers to the upcoming Pubcon Florida 2021 digital marketing conference
WrightIMC CEO Tony Wright and VP of Operations Elmer Boutin to present at the Pubcon Florida digital marketing conference.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Tony Wright and VP of Operations Elmer Boutin will present at Pubcon Florida 2021. Pubcon Florida is in Miami, Florida, August 3-5, 2021.
Pubcon is a "can't miss" event for many of those in the digital marketing world. In its 20th year, the events have grown from an informal gathering of like-minded search marketers to a significant, multi-track event held 2-3 times annually.
Two of WrightIMC’s search engine optimization and online reputation management experts at WrightIMC will appear on the speaking platform during the upcoming Pubcon Florida 2021 conference. Wright and Boutin will share their depth of knowledge and decades of experience during the 3-day event.
Wright will share the platform with PR expert Lisa Buyer, President and CEO of The Buyer Group, in a session entitled "Post-Pandemic Digital PR and Reputation Management Mistakes and Musts." In this session, attendees will learn of common pitfalls to avoid and some helpful tips to proactively manage your online reputation.
Boutin will participate in two areas during the event. On Tuesday, he will act as an instructor during the Advanced Core SEO Masters Group Workshop. He will team up with SEO veterans Eric Enge, General Manager with Perficient and co-author of The Art of SEO, and Joe Latrato, Founder and President of Tandem Interactive. This intensive, all-day workshop will cover SEO topics ranging from a review of the basics to advanced technical SEO, content, and link building and tools to make SEO work easier and more efficient.
Elmer will also share the platform with Michael King, Managing Director of iPullRank, in "Building a Content System for All Intents." This session will help attendees understand important content-related customer acquisition and retention aspects of their website.
About WrightIMC
Based in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, WrightIMC is an award-winning full-service interactive marketing consultancy with a deep foundation in search engine optimization and search engine marketing. The firm specializes in search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, online and offline brand reputation management, social media marketing, and Website design and development. Founded in 2007, the firm has helped hundreds of companies of all sizes make more money online.
About Pubcon
Pubcon Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based technology corporation that produces trade shows and conferences. Pubcon offers the leading educational conference and associated trade show in the internet marketing and search engine optimization space.
