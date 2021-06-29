The WiseGuide App: Gain Confidence, Find Happiness and Achieve Success

WiseGuide goes beyond the benefits of traditional mindfulness and meditation teachings to deliver a vast library of targeted, impactful programs.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective Learning Systems, the company that pioneered the practice of Productive Meditation more than 45 years ago, recently announced the launch of their first mobile app, WiseGuide, putting the company’s entire library of powerful, time-tested self-improvement techniques at everyone’s fingertips.

WiseGuide goes beyond the benefits of traditional mindfulness and meditation teachings to deliver a vast library of targeted, impactful programs that can help users achieve specific, life-changing personal and professional goals, including boosting athletic performance, building healthier relationships, cultivating better concentration and managing addictions.

“Most people experience positive results immediately and remarkable life-transformation with regular, consistent use,” said Effective Learning Systems founder Bob Griswold.

Features of the WiseGuide App include:

- Over 120 prescriptive titles that address specific goals, including smoking cessation, weight control, stress management, better sleep and much more

- A children’s collection for self-image and self-esteem

- Effective studying and test taking for children from grade school through college

- Programs to listen to while driving, exercising, working or even sleeping

- Works on any iOS or Android mobile device

It is never too late to break bad habits, overcome fears, manage stress or improve virtually any other aspect of life, and it’s never been easier. The WiseGuide App can help people use the power of their own minds to take control and make lasting improvements. And all they have to do is listen.

The WiseGuide App was developed by Effective Learning Systems, whose founder Bob Griswold has been helping people harness the power of their own minds to make transformative changes for more than 45 years. His unique approach to meditation, guided imagery, positive affirmations, relaxation, self-hypnosis and more make his programs uniquely effective.

For more information or to download the app, please visit www.thewiseguideapp.com or www.effectivelearning.com.