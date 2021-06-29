Vampr Announces New Partnership With BeatConnect
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampr, the industry leading app for connecting musicians and creatives, announced its upcoming partnership with BeatConnect, which allows musicians and creators to seamlessly collaborate in real time, remotely, regardless of system or setup. With this partnership, Vampr users will be able to easily access BeatConnect directly through the Vampr app for smooth workability within the platform, further fostering creative partnerships and connections anywhere on the planet.
“Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do at BeatConnect, which is why we are so excited to partner with Vampr,” BeatConnect CEO Alexandre Turbide shared. “Our long-term goal is to set the standard for remote musical collaboration and to empower musicians around the world to share ideas, styles, and sounds. Vampr has built the world’s best network for musicians, and has helped build and foster countless connections and communities. To us, it’s an easy fit, and we’re looking forward to this first step in a partnership with endless possibilities.”
"We are incredibly excited to partner with BeatConnect to offer even more opportunities for collaboration for our users," Josh Simons, co-founder and CEO of Vampr, affirmed. "Now within the Vampr app creatives across the world can not only extend their industry network, but with one click begin co-writing and working together in real-time on the BeatConnect platform. With this partnership we hope to cultivate even more recordings, songs, and ultimately, relationships for our users, as we continue to be the premier resource for music communities to connect."
In addition to this collaboration, Vampr has recently rolled out a wide array of new features on the back of their second round of equity crowdfunding. The latest feature, Vamps, allows users to share images, audio, and video updates with their followers and the world. The social networking platform is imminently set to roll out live-streaming tools adding further opportunities for musicians and creatives to connect, collaborate and share their music with the world.
About Vampr
Launched in 2016, Vampr is a location-based social and professional mobile platform that facilitates music discovery, networking, and communication between musicians, music industry professionals, and music fans. Founded by Australia’s The Music Network’s 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/guitarist and tech entrepreneur, Baz Palmer, the award-winning app is home to nearly one million users and is active in every country. Vampr has helped fledgling musicians broker over six million connections worldwide.
With the launch of Vampr Publishing and Vampr Pro last year, the company now represents over 35,000 songs for sync opportunities and provides artists with all their essential services, normally fragmented across multiple platforms. Vampr has been recognized with over 10 awards from various industry leaders including being named in Apple’s Best of Year and winning the SF MusicTech Summit. The company was recently nominated for a Music Week 2021 Award for Music Consumer Innovation alongside TikTok, Spotify and Amazon Music.
