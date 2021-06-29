XIFIN establishing operations in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – XIFIN, a national leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) for diagnostic providers, today announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County. The company’s new East Coast location will create more than 150 new jobs over the next two years.

With over 20 years of experience helping diagnostic providers manage business and optimize revenue cycle through the company’s cloud-based RCM and laboratory information systems, XIFIN offers clients access to the information and tools needed to optimize financial visibility and operations, including understanding business trends, ensuring maximum reimbursement and improving cash flow.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, the new Berkeley County location will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand, especially as diagnostic providers continue to face challenges from the pandemic, and technology support has proven crucial to meet rising volumes and maximize reimbursement.

The new XIFIN facility, located at 100 Benefitfocus Way in Charleston, is slated to open in August 2021. Individuals interested in joining the XIFIN team should visit the company’s careers webpage to learn more and apply for positions.

QUOTES

“XIFIN’s presence in Berkeley County is reflective of the area’s vibrant IT and healthcare network, including numerous colleges and technical schools, and where IT employment has grown approximately three times the national average in recent years. We’re proud to join a community that has a skilled talent pool, a thriving regional economy and a strong culture.” -XIFIN Revenue Cycle Operations and Head of the Charleston Office, Vice President, Brian L. Kemp

“Our state has worked hard to create a business-friendly climate that will attract businesses of all types and lead to additional opportunities for South Carolinians. We’re thrilled that XIFIN has chosen to join our family and call South Carolina home.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“XIFIN’s presence, the more than 150 new jobs and the resulting investment in the community will have a significant impact in Berkeley County and across the state. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome this great company to the Palmetto State and watch them succeed here for a very long time.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are honored that XIFIN has chosen to set up its newest site in Berkeley County. This announcement is exciting news for both our thriving business community and citizens, as investment abounds in our county and more quality jobs are added to the local workforce. With Berkeley County’s ongoing population growth, this reputable company will help us to continue meeting critical quality of life needs for all.” -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb

“Life sciences and information technology are our region’s two fastest-growing industry sectors, with more than 700 tech companies calling greater Charleston home. We’re excited to welcome XIFIN, an innovative leader in health IT, to this community and wish them much continued success! Their selection of Berkeley County further validates that companies can find the skilled talent they need to thrive here.” -Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman John Hagerty