Sen. Rick Brattin Votes for Pro-Life Protections in FRA Bill

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, took to the floor of the Missouri Senate last week (6/25) to press for pro-life protections in legislation reauthorizing the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program and voted for an amendment to defund Planned Parenthood and cut off all taxpayer funding of abortion and any organizations that perform abortions.

“We should use every opportunity we have to protect unborn children and push forward pro-life policy,” Sen. Brattin said. “The people of Missouri don’t want their tax dollars going to pay for abortions or for any groups or facilities that have anything to do with abortions. Let’s stop hemming and hawing and do what we were sent here to do.”

The proposed pro-life language is similar to language the General Assembly passed in the 2020 and 2021 state budgets. Last summer, a court struck down that provision citing the General Assembly couldn’t legislate in an appropriations bill.

“We passed this language multiple times and the overwhelming majority of Missourians and our colleagues in General Assembly support it,” Sen. Brattin said. “This issue is simple. The question is whether we have the courage to stand up to the pro-abortion lobby. Are we going to protect these children who don’t have a voice? I know what my conscience and my faith tell me, and that’s to fight with everything I have to protect life.”

The amendment defunding Planned Parenthood was ultimately defeated over the objections of Sen. Brattin and other senators who voted for the amendment.

Senator Brattin grew up in Greenwood and graduated from Lee’s Summit High School. He lives in Harrisonville with his wife and five children. In addition to owning a small construction company, Sen. Brattin also operates a 40-acre farm north of Harrisonville. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a non-commissioned officer for six years. Prior to his election to the Missouri Senate, he served as Cass County auditor and as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.

